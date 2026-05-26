As 2027 Health Plan Renewals Are Reviewed, Limitless Consulting Launches Domestic Channel Review To Help Lower Costs

Top 10 highest cost medications addressed by the Pharmacy Stewardship Program®. It compares aggregate plan pricing against PSP® optimized pricing across actual 2025 and 2026 case studies.

New domestic-only option within the Pharmacy Stewardship Program® helps self-funded employers and their consultants avoid unneccesary Rx cost increases.

Our ultimate objective is to give employers and consultants a practical and structured way to review actual medication costs, while customizing the analysis and implementation to their preferences.” — Louis Gallucci, CEO of Limitless Consulting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limitless Consulting Group LLC, a national healthcare consulting firm focused on pharmacy cost stewardship for self-funded employers, today announced the launch of Domestic Channel Review, a U.S.-based-only review option within its Pharmacy Stewardship Program®.

The new review scope is designed for employers that want to open the pharmacy claims file, isolate the medications driving the cost, and compare domestic-only alternatives before considering any international options.

The launch comes as employer health plans enter another difficult renewal cycle. KFF’s 2025 Employer Health Benefits Survey reported that employer-sponsored insurance covers approximately 154 million people under age 65, with average annual family premiums reaching $26,993 in 2025, up 6% from the prior year. KFF also reported that 67% of covered workers are now enrolled in self-funded plans, including 80% of covered workers at larger firms. Meanwhile, Mercer has projected employer health plan costs will rise 6.5% in 2026 even after benefit design changes, and up to 9% for employers that make no changes. Reuters reported that Mercer attributed the pressure in part to specialty drugs, weight-loss treatments, cancer therapies and broader medical utilization.

For Limitless Consulting, the renewal question is increasingly direct: before an employer accepts the next pharmacy increase, did anyone open the claims file and ask which medications moved the number?

“Domestic Channel Review was created because many employers are ready for pharmacy scrutiny, but some prefer the first review boundary to stay inside the United States,” said Louis Gallucci, CEO of Limitless Consulting. “That is a reasonable preference, and it still allows for significant cost reduction through domestic-only sourcing channels. Our ultimate objective is to give employers and their consultants a practical and structured way to review actual medication costs, while customizing the analysis and implementation to their preferences.”

Domestic Channel Review allows self-funded employers to evaluate U.S.-based options only, including domestic cash pricing, Cost Plus Drugs, TrumpRx where available, manufacturer assistance, foundation support, biosimilars, specialty pharmacy alternatives and claims-level pricing pressure points. The review answers five questions before renewal: which medications drove the spend, what the plan paid, which domestic alternatives exist, what changes for the member, and whether the decision can be documented for finance, HR, consultants and fiduciary review.

The structure is intentionally claims-first, starting with a 12-month pharmacy claims file and identifies the drugs creating the financial pressure. Across case-study, clients, and plan-review work representing more than 800,000 employees and over $850 million in gross pharmacy opportunity identified, Limitless continues to see the same pattern: a small group of high-cost brand and specialty medications often drives a large share of total pharmacy spend. Limitless’ own compliance materials describe that concentration as approximately 1% to 6% of medications driving 50% to 80% of total pharmacy spend in many self-funded plans.

Domestic Channel Review gives employers a way to test those medications against domestic pathways before the 2027 renewal.

“Before the 2027 renewal, employers and consultants should open the claims file,” said Mike McLain, FACHE, MBA, MHA, President of Limitless Consulting. “Start with the medications, not the spreadsheet summary or rebate guarantee. Which drugs drove the increase and what did the plan actually pay? Which domestic alternatives were reviewed? What was rejected, and why? The most expensive sentence in pharmacy benefits is, ‘That is just the renewal.’ Before accepting it, someone should identify the medications, channels, and pricing decisions behind the increase. That is the work prudent plan governance requires.”

The company said Domestic Channel Review is especially relevant for employers that are not ready to evaluate international sourcing, or that want a domestic-only first pass for internal finance, HR, legal, consultant or fiduciary committee review. Limitless Consulting emphasized that Domestic Channel Review does not require replacing the PBM, changing carriers, disrupting the provider network or redesigning the health plan. The review is designed to sit alongside the existing plan structure and evaluate specific high-cost medications against available domestic pathways.

“Some employers have been conditioned to think their only choices are accepting PBM pricing, changing vendors, shifting cost to employees or reopening the entire plan structure,” Gallucci said. “That is a false constraint. A self-funded employer can review its own claims, test the highest-cost drugs against available domestic pathways, and create a written record of the decision without blowing up the benefit.”

The launch also creates a lower-friction entry point for brokers and consultants, as many already understand that specialty pharmacy, rebate economics, spread pricing, formulary controls and channel incentives can distort the employer’s actual net cost. Domestic Channel Review gives them a cleaner way to begin the conversation with clients who want domestic options first.

Limitless Consulting’s broader Pharmacy Stewardship Program® has been independently reviewed by the Institute for Health and Productivity Management as an employer stewardship framework. IHPM’s review described the PSP® model as a claims-first process that identifies concentrated pharmacy spend, tests lawful alternatives, introduces market competition and creates documentation that supports fiduciary prudence. The governance issue has become more important as employers face growing scrutiny over pharmacy benefit oversight. Recent ERISA pharmacy litigation has raised questions around PBM monitoring, benchmarking, competitive review, conflict assessment and documentation. Limitless said Domestic Channel Review was built for employers that want to answer those questions domestically before moving to a broader sourcing review.

The company also maintains its C-PSP® vendor certification framework as part of its broader stewardship architecture. C-PSP® is designed to evaluate vendor controls, documentation, licensure, sourcing integrity, shipment reliability, disclosure obligations and operational standards before a sourcing pathway is used. For Domestic Channel Review, the same governance principle applies: the lowest net-cost acquisition is not enough unless the pathway can be explained, administered and documented.

Qualified employers, brokers, consultants, TPAs and fiduciary committees can request a Domestic Channel Review by visiting https://limitlessrxsolutions.com/get-started and adding “Domestic Channel” in the comments. Limitless will review the pharmacy file, identify the top-cost medications, and return a domestic-only opportunity summary for leadership review. Employers seeking the broadest available comparison can request a Full Channel Review through the same page.

For more information, visit https://limitlessrxsolutions.com

The Pharmacy Stewardship Program®

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