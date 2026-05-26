Mangrove Property Insurance Company Launches New and Improved Website Ahead of Hurricane Season

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance.

Enhanced digital experience delivers improved accessibility, streamlined navigation, and faster access to resources for independent agents and policyholders.

Our goal was to create a website experience that is intuitive, efficient, and genuinely helpful for both our agents and policyholders.” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance Company (Mangrove) today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website , offering a modernized digital experience built to better serve independent agents and policyholders throughout Florida. The enhanced platform reflects Mangrove’s commitment to accessibility, responsiveness and ease of use as the company prepares for the start of the 2026 hurricane season on June 1.Built with a mobile-friendly design and streamlined navigation, the new website provides faster access to policy information, claims resources, storm preparedness tools and agency support services. Policyholders can file claims online 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, ensuring support is always accessible when it is needed most. The redesign also reinforces Mangrove’s Florida-focused mission and brand promise: “Rooted in Strength, Built for Protection.”“Our goal was to create a website experience that is intuitive, efficient, and genuinely helpful for both our agents and policyholders,” said Stephen Weinstein, CEO and Founder of Mangrove. “As hurricane season approaches, it is especially important that our customers and partners can quickly access the information and resources they need. This launch reflects our continued investment in service, technology and the relationships that drive our business.”The launch of the new website represents another step forward in Mangrove’s continued investment in technology, service and delivering a stronger experience for the agents and policyholders who rely on the company every day.###ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Mangrove has been rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.