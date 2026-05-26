Influential Women Showcases Jennifer D. Mariani: Founder and CEO of Charistech Engineers & Consultants

DUBLIN, CA AND OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Systems Engineering Expertise, Faith-Driven Leadership, and Mentorship to Advance Transportation, Infrastructure, and Transit SolutionsJennifer D. Mariani, PhD, is the Founder and CEO of Charistech Engineers & Consultants, a systems engineering firm she launched in 2017 to provide high-quality, value-driven solutions across the transportation, engineering, and construction industries. Under Jennifer’s leadership, the company has developed a strong reputation for its process-based systems engineering management approach, helping clients successfully deliver complex transit and infrastructure projects while maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and operational excellence.Jennifer oversees the firm’s headquarters in Oceanside, California, along with its satellite office in the San Francisco Bay Area, providing hands-on leadership and strategic direction across multiple projects and teams. Her expertise spans systems engineering, systems integration, quality management, technical specifications, requirements management, and large-scale infrastructure initiatives, positioning her as a respected leader within transportation and engineering consulting.Jennifer’s professional career began in aerospace research and advanced computational fluid dynamics, where her work focused on Navier-Stokes equations, turbulence modeling, and vortical flow analysis. Her highly technical academic and research background eventually led her into the defense and transit industries, where she discovered her long-term passion for systems engineering and quality-focused project delivery.Before founding Charistech Engineers & Consultants, Jennifer held senior leadership and technical roles supporting major transit agencies and infrastructure programs. Throughout her career, she has contributed to complex transportation initiatives requiring rigorous engineering oversight, systems integration, and quality assurance strategies designed to support long-term operational success.Jennifer earned her PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Davis, and her Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan. She also completed postdoctoral research at NASA and later served as a Lecturer at the University of California, Davis, further strengthening her foundation in research, engineering education, and technical leadership.Beyond her technical accomplishments, Jennifer is deeply guided by her Christian faith and commitment to service. She believes leadership extends far beyond business success and is ultimately about helping others, contributing to society, and leaving a meaningful legacy. Her faith has provided the perseverance, direction, and sense of purpose that continue to shape both her personal and professional life.Jennifer is also passionate about mentoring future engineers and creating organizations rooted in integrity, excellence, and purpose. She actively supports charitable initiatives focused on helping women and families, reflecting her belief that professional success should always be paired with meaningful service and community impact.One of the most influential lessons Jennifer received came while leaving her postdoctoral position at NASA. At that time, her supervisor gave her a card bearing the phrase, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” That message profoundly influenced her perspective on growth, opportunity, and career development.Jennifer believes success rarely comes from having every answer in advance. Instead, she believes progress happens by taking the first step forward, trusting the process, and allowing each experience to reveal the next opportunity. Throughout her career, she has embraced uncertainty and remained willing to move forward even without complete clarity about the final destination. She also credits her willingness to accept failure as part of growth as a major factor in her success.She encourages young women entering engineering and technical industries to trust themselves, embrace uncertainty, and remain resilient through challenges. Jennifer believes some of the greatest professional successes emerge from moments of failure, persistence, and continued learning. In her view, setbacks are often evidence of ambition and passion rather than inadequacy, and individuals frequently discover their greatest strengths by working through obstacles rather than avoiding them.Jennifer also recognizes ongoing challenges within what remains a heavily male-dominated industry, particularly regarding representation, mentorship, and succession planning. However, she views these challenges as opportunities to intentionally mentor and develop future leaders while helping create stronger pathways for women and underrepresented professionals entering engineering and infrastructure fields.She believes meaningful mentorship and knowledge-sharing are essential to fostering long-term innovation, diversity, and sustainable growth within the industry. Through her leadership and advocacy, Jennifer continues working to create environments where future professionals can thrive and contribute confidently.The values most important to Jennifer include faith, perseverance, stewardship, mentorship, and service. She remains deeply committed to using her knowledge, leadership, and experiences to help others grow while contributing thoughtfully and intentionally to the communities and industries she serves.Today, Jennifer D. Mariani continues to combine technical excellence, visionary leadership, and a deep sense of purpose through her work at Charistech Engineers & Consultants, helping shape the future of transportation and infrastructure engineering while empowering the next generation of leaders.Learn More about Jennifer D. Mariani:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jennifer-mariani , or through her profile on Charistech Engineers & Consultants, https://charistech-ec.com/our-team/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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