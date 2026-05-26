Vetter Achieves Platinum Status as a Best Managed Company

Awards ceremony at the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany. vetter-pharma.com/en/

RAVENSBURG, BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG, GERMANY, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Family-owned company once again excels in all four key business areas- Site development and digitalization as strategic investment priorities- Focus on new sources for skilled workers and on lifelong learningVetter, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has been named a Best Managed Company for the seventh year in a row. The family-owned business was the only company in this year’s competition to be newly awarded Platinum status. The prestigious prize is awarded by Deloitte Private, UBS, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V. (Federation of German Industries, BDI) to companies for outstanding achievements in leadership and management. The jury evaluates companies according to four value drivers: strategy, productivity, culture and commitment, and governance and finance. In 2026, the CDMO received the award primarily for consistent further development of its corporate strategy and its operational processes in the context of a globally challenging environment. The trophy and certificate were presented to Vetter at an awards ceremony on May 21 at the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany.Strategic foresight, active risk management and sustainable growthThe jury was particularly impressed by the company's consistent and ongoing strategic efforts: The successful completion of the current Vetter NExT 2029 strategic program lays a solid foundation for developing and finalizing a new, forward-looking program this year. Vetter also stood out for its clear focus on achieving ambitious climate protection targets and its ongoing development of integrated corporate reporting and risk management, which strengthens its permanent ability to act. This enables the CDMO to act with foresight and reliability, even in times of geopolitical uncertainties and their potential impact on supply chains, energy supply and other external conditions."Being once again recognized as a Best Managed Company underscores the strength and resilience of our strategic corporate direction," says Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. "Our sustainable growth is the result of long-term thinking and investments in our service portfolio, and the required infrastructure. In this way, we consistently pursue our goal of supplying patients worldwide with vital medicines – and improving their quality of life every day." Vetter Managing Director Titus Ottinger adds: "Another key area of investment for us is in the digitalization of our value-added corporate processes. The potential impact is significant. So is our core objective: to reduce the number of manual interfaces, create more seamless data flows, and increase data integrity – without compromising on compliance. In this way, we are strengthening our position as a leader in quality and technology as well as our customers’ long-term trust in us."Environmental responsibility and continuous investment in employeesThe jury also recognized Vetter’s clearly defined, ambitious climate targets, through which the company is systematically working to reduce its CO2 emissions, among other initiatives. The CDMO successfully combines environmental responsibility with economic success. In addition, the jury highlighted the company’s comprehensive commitment to securing skilled workers and employee development. Through innovative approaches such as the Integrative Entry Program, Vetter taps into additional skilled worker potential and enables successful qualification, language training and integration. The company-wide rollout of its digital platform Vetter Learning deliberately places a clear focus on lifelong learning, knowledge transfer and the continuous professional development of its employees.Markus Seiz, Head of the Best Managed Companies (BMC) Program in Germany at Deloitte Private, emphasizes: "We have been working with Vetter for many years now, and we are impressed by the intensity and consistency with which the management and employees engage in strategic processes. The pharmaceutical service provider is also an excellent example of how the application process itself can be used as a source of additional momentum for the company."

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