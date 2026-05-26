Influential Women Features Stefanie Jackson, LMFT: The Driving Force Behind Divine Mind Therapeutics LLC

RIVERDALE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Individuals, Couples, Professionals, and Organizations Build Emotional Resilience, Intentional Relationships, and Lasting Intimacy Through Authentic, Empowering, and Inclusive Mental HealthcareStefanie Jackson, LMFT, is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, speaker, facilitator, and the visionary Founder of Divine Mind Therapeutics LLC. Known for her powerful, resonant voice and emotionally attuned presence, Stefanie is committed to helping individuals, relationship partners, and organizations create deeper emotional safety, stronger communication, and more intentional relationships.As the Founder and Executive Divine Mind Therapist at Divine Mind Therapeutics, Stefanie serves clients across Georgia, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida through a therapeutic approach rooted in authenticity, empowerment, emotional depth, and intentional growth. Her work bridges clinical excellence with creativity, cultural responsiveness, and a luxury-minded philosophy that views therapy as a tool for transformation, not merely treatment.Specializing in relationship dynamics, intimacy, communication, and emotional wellness, Stefanie creates a judgment-free environment where individuals and relationship partners from diverse backgrounds and relationship structures — including monogamous, polyamorous, and kink-aware partnerships — can improve communication, rebuild trust, deepen vulnerability, and reconnect with joy. Her work emphasizes emotional intelligence, self-awareness, personal power, and the development of healthier relationships with oneself and others.Stefanie’s professional journey began in 2015 after earning her Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Valdosta State University. She first entered the field as a paraprofessional at a startup agency in Georgia before joining Strategic Therapy Associates in 2016, where she spent four years providing intensive in-home therapy services to families and individuals facing complex emotional and behavioral challenges.During that time, Stefanie developed a reputation for her creativity, compassion, and commitment to improving every environment she entered. Guided by her philosophy of “leaving every space better than she found it,” she incorporated therapeutic art, intentional aesthetics, and emotionally grounding practices into her sessions to help create safe, empowering spaces for clients navigating difficult experiences.In March 2020, Stefanie became a licensed therapist in Virginia, marking a significant milestone in her career and laying the groundwork for her entrepreneurial vision. In 2021, she launched Divine Mind Therapeutics, investing $10,000 of her own savings into building a self-pay therapy practice designed to reflect the true value of high-quality mental healthcare. Despite being told by others that a self-pay model would not succeed, Stefanie remained committed to creating a practice where clinicians are properly valued, and clients receive elevated, intentional care.As Divine Mind Therapeutics has grown, Stefanie has also created a scholarship fund designed to expand access to high-quality therapeutic experiences for individuals and couples who may not otherwise be able to afford care. Through this model, clients who invest in services out of pocket also contribute to a larger mission: helping fund therapeutic support for individuals and relationship partners with fewer financial resources. For Stefanie, this approach reflects one of Divine Mind Therapeutics’ core beliefs — that premium care and community impact can coexist, and that healing should create a ripple effect beyond the therapy room.Today, Stefanie continues to expand Divine Mind Therapeutics through innovative programming, therapeutic experiences, and organizational wellness initiatives. Through Fortify, Divine Mind Therapeutics’ Corporate Mental Wealth system, Stefanie is working to help companies move beyond surface-level wellness and create cultures where emotional resilience, communication, belonging, and mental wealth are embedded into the employee experience.As part of this work, Fortify supports Employee Resource Groups, leadership communities, and professional networks through workshops, facilitated conversations, and emotionally intelligent programming designed to strengthen workplace connection and psychological safety. Divine Mind Therapeutics recently had the opportunity to facilitate helpful resource workshops for the Black Professionals Network at Siemens Software, further expanding Stefanie’s mission to bring culturally responsive mental wellness education into corporate spaces where professionals are navigating pressure, performance, identity, and belonging.Stefanie is also emerging as a dynamic speaker whose voice carries both clinical wisdom and transformative power. Her speaking engagements reflect her ability to translate therapeutic concepts into practical, emotionally resonant frameworks that help audiences relate differently to themselves, their relationships, and their stress.“My voice is one of the tools I use to help people return to themselves,” says Stefanie. “Whether I am speaking to couples, clinicians, students, or corporate professionals, my goal is to create a space where people feel seen, steadied, and invited into transformation.”She has presented with the National Association for Black Counselors, where she shared her Mindful Communication Framework with clinicians, teaching them how to support relationship partners in communicating with greater clarity, emotional safety, accountability, and compassion. Through this framework, Stefanie helps clinicians and couples understand communication not simply as an exchange of words, but as a relational practice rooted in nervous system awareness, emotional responsibility, and intentional connection.Stefanie also spoke at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts for the Student National Association for Black Veterinarians, where she educated students on stress and how to relate differently to it. Her presentation invited students to move beyond simply managing pressure and instead begin understanding stress as information — something to listen to, respond to, and transform with greater self-compassion and emotional awareness.Recently completing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, Stefanie is actively rebranding Divine Mind Therapeutics to integrate her Emotional Luxury Framework and Luxury Mindset philosophy. Through this work, she aims to redefine how emotional wellness and mental healthcare are experienced, encouraging both clients and clinicians to approach healing with intentionality, confidence, and self-worth.Stefanie attributes her success to relentless perseverance, self-belief, and her commitment to creating opportunities rather than waiting for them to appear. She remained focused on completing her clinical hours and professional goals even during emotionally difficult periods early in her career, understanding that those experiences were temporary stepping stones toward a larger vision.She also strongly believes in the law of attraction and the power of intentional energy. Long before she built a large client base, Stefanie actively sought opportunities to serve others and trusted that her dedication would eventually create growth and abundance. She considers herself an innovator who is constantly searching for ways to improve systems within the mental health field while creating greater opportunities for clinicians, clients, and communities alike.Stefanie is passionate about encouraging young women entering the mental health profession to embrace authenticity and confidently recognize their value. She believes therapists are not responsible for “saving” people, but instead guiding individuals back to themselves and helping them recognize their own strength, wisdom, and potential.She also challenges limiting narratives surrounding compensation within the mental health industry, particularly for Black clinicians and women. Stefanie believes therapists perform life-changing work that impacts not only individuals but future generations, and therefore deserve meaningful compensation and financial success without guilt or apology. She encourages women to negotiate confidently, remain internally focused, and advocate for themselves both personally and professionally.According to Stefanie, one of the greatest challenges facing the mental health field today is ensuring therapists feel respected and properly valued for the emotionally demanding work they perform. While public awareness surrounding mental health has increased significantly, many individuals still delay seeking support until problems have become deeply entrenched, making therapeutic intervention more complex and emotionally taxing.The values that guide Stefanie’s work and personal life include emotional safety, service, teamwork, intentionality, self-care, empowerment, and transformation. She believes strongly in creating spaces that feel warm, colorful, supportive, and emotionally grounding, whether in-person, virtually, or within corporate environments. Her commitment to personal presentation and self-expression is also intentional, as she believes confidence and self-care directly influence emotional well-being, leadership presence, and personal alignment.Above all, Stefanie remains committed to leaving every space better than she found it. Through therapy, speaking, leadership, entrepreneurship, advocacy, and organizational wellness, she continues to build a practice and platform designed to help individuals, relationship partners, clinicians, and companies heal, grow, and embrace the fullest version of themselves.Learn More about Stefanie Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stefanie-Jackson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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