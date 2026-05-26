Indonet Group Presents Full Range of Geosynthetic Products for Civil Engineering Projects

geosynthetics manufacturer civil engineering solutions

Indonet Group, ISO 9001:2015 certified, offers geosynthetic solutions for soil stabilization, drainage, erosion control, and reinforcement in civil projects.

VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonet Group, an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier of geosynthetic products based in Waghodia, Vadodara, Gujarat, India, is presenting its complete range of geosynthetic solutions engineered for civil engineering, infrastructure, and construction projects across India and international markets.

Geosynthetics are polymer-based materials used in civil and environmental engineering for critical functions including soil reinforcement, drainage management, filtration, separation, and erosion control. As infrastructure investment grows across India and global markets, the demand for high performance geosynthetic materials that improve project durability and reduce construction costs has grown significantly. Indonet Group addresses this demand through a comprehensive product range developed for diverse civil engineering applications.

Our geosynthetic solutions are engineered to provide long-term performance across the full spectrum of civil construction challenges. From soil stabilization beneath roads to drainage management in underground structures, each product in our range is designed to solve a specific engineering problem with precision and reliability , said a spokesperson for Indonet Group.

Indonet Group's geosynthetics range includes the following product categories:

Geonets and Geocomposites: The Indodrain Geonets and Indodrain Geocomposites provide high-capacity drainage solutions for tunnels, railways, retaining walls, landfills, airport runways, and road construction. Geocomposites combine geotextile filtration layers with geonet drainage cores to manage water movement in underground and below-grade construction assemblies.

Salt Barriers: Indodrain Salt Barriers protect reinforced concrete structures from chloride ion migration - a primary cause of reinforcement corrosion in marine and coastal environments. These barrier systems are used in bridge decks, jetties, coastal infrastructure, and structures exposed to saline soil or water conditions.

Geocell: Indokon Geocell systems provide three-dimensional soil confinement for load support, slope stabilization, and erosion protection. Geocells are used in road base reinforcement, embankment slopes, channel linings, and retaining structures where soil stabilization under load is required.

Dimple Boards and Dimple Boards with Geotextile: Indokon Dimple Boards are used for drainage and waterproofing protection in foundation walls, basements, podium slabs, and retaining wall applications. The dimpled profile creates a drainage space between the structure surface and the surrounding soil, reducing hydrostatic pressure and protecting waterproofing membranes.

Geotextiles: Indodrain Geotextiles provide separation, filtration, and reinforcement functions in road construction, embankment design, and drainage system installation. Both woven and non-woven options are available for different application requirements.

Geogrids: Indodrain PP Geogrid and PET Geogrid products are used for soil and pavement reinforcement in roads, slopes, embankments, and retaining wall systems. Geogrids improve load distribution and extend the service life of reinforced structures.

Permeable Drainage Pipe and Net Pipe: Indobio Permeable Drainage Pipes and Net Pipes support subsurface drainage in agricultural, civil, and infrastructure applications where controlled water removal from soil profiles is required.

Coir Geotextile: Indokon Coir Geotextile is a natural, biodegradable geosynthetic material used for slope erosion control, vegetationestablishment, and surface protection in environmentally sensitive areas.

Indonet Group's geosynthetic products are supplied to projects across India and international markets including the Middle East and Gulf region, Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa. The company currently supplies to 7 or more countries and continues to expand its global reach through partnerships with engineers, contractors, and infrastructure developers who prioritise performance and reliability in their project specifications.

For the complete geosynthetics product range, technical specifications,

and project enquiries, visit:

https://www.indonetgroup.com/geosynthetics/



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