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Zebra Pen and Rowan University Partner to Explore the Future of Cause Marketing Through Mindfulness, and Conservation

This partnership exemplifies the type of experiential learning we strive to create at Rowan University and especially here within the Rohrer College of Business,” — Professor Renee D. Watson

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a leading global writing instrument company known for empowering creativity and self-expression, recently partnered with Rowan University’s Rohrer College of Business to challenge students to develop an innovative cause-based marketing campaign centered around mindfulness, creativity, sustainability, and animal conservation awareness.

The initiative was developed as part of Rowan University’s Management & Advertising Promotion course, led by Professor Renee D. Watson during the Spring 2026 semester. Students were challenged to develop a fully integrated, purpose-driven marketing initiative aligned with Zebra Pen’s “Find Zen in Your Pen” platform while working within a real-world campaign budget scenario centered around mindfulness, creativity, sustainability, and conservation awareness.

Throughout the semester, student teams researched consumer trends, social engagement strategies, digital behaviors, and emerging wellness movements before presenting comprehensive campaign recommendations to Zebra Pen leadership.

The winning team, “The Write Stripes,” developed a concept known as “ZebraZen,” a mindfulness and creativity-focused ecosystem designed to encourage intentional writing, journaling, and daily moments of reflection while promoting conservation awareness and purpose-driven engagement.

“At Zebra Pen, we believe writing has the power to inspire creativity, mindfulness, and meaningful human connection,” said Joe Marcello, President of Zebra Pen Corp. “This collaboration with Rowan University challenged students to think strategically about how brands can authentically connect purpose with consumer engagement. The level of creativity, insight, and professionalism demonstrated throughout the project was incredibly impressive.”

The student concepts explored a wide range of integrated marketing strategies, including digital experiences, social media engagement, cause-related storytelling, mobile app concepts, community activation ideas, and content ecosystems designed to connect younger audiences with mindfulness, creativity, and environmental awareness.

“This partnership exemplifies the type of experiential learning we strive to create at Rowan University and especially here within the Rohrer College of Business,” said Professor Renee D. Watson, the Course Coordinator for the project-based learning course Management of Advertising & Promotions. “Our students had the opportunity to work on a real-world challenge for an internationally recognized brand, requiring them to combine strategy, creativity, budgeting, consumer insights, and purpose-driven marketing into a cohesive campaign recommendation.”

The collaboration reflects Zebra Pen’s continued commitment to education, innovation, and empowering the next generation of marketers and creators. The initiative also demonstrates how brands can explore meaningful intersections between creativity, wellness, and social impact in today’s evolving consumer landscape.

For more information about Zebra Pen, visit www.zebrapen.com.



About Zebra Pen Corp.

Zebra Pen Corp. was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation’s mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corp. offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers, and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corp. is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, SARASA®, Z-Grip®, CLiCKART™, and MILDLINER™ brands. For more information, visit www.zebrapen.com.

About Rowan University

Rowan University is a nationally ranked public research institution committed to experiential learning, innovation, and professional development. Rowan’s Rohrer College of Business prepares students for leadership through hands-on educational experiences that connect classroom learning with real-world business challenges.

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