Molecule Science Foundation Announces Partnership with O'Ryan Health and BlueSavant AI to Advance Autism Research

Molecule Science Foundation O'Ryan Health

Partnership unites O'Ryan's decentralized data collection with BlueSavant’s Autism AI model with Molecule's community-driven philanthropic funding framework

This collaboration with O'Ryan and MSF represents a major step forward in combining high-quality, real-world RNA collected directly from families at home with our Autism AI model.” — Dr. Hugh Cam, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of BlueSavant AI

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecule Science Foundation, O'Ryan Health, and BlueSavant AI are pleased to announce a new research initiative to build the largest decentralized bulk RNA dataset for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a complex pediatric neurodevelopmental condition. The initiative will leverage the Artemis Platform to enable families to contribute minimally invasive blood samples collected at home, generating high-quality RNA expression data to advance biological understanding and support the development of BlueSavant AI detection tools.

The partnership unites three complementary capabilities: Molecule's legal and technical infrastructure mobilizes a community of contributors around a coordinated charitable fundraise, O'Ryan Health's Artemis Platform enables decentralized collection of pediatric blood samples at scale, and BlueSavant AI's proprietary models analyze bulk RNA expression data to identify biological patterns associated with ASD. Through the Artemis Platform, families can comfortably collect small-volume blood samples at home using safe, minimally invasive collection devices. These samples are processed to generate high-quality bulk RNA expression data, which is then analyzed using BlueSavant AI to support the development of scalable molecule detection tools. The study will enroll children with a confirmed ASD diagnosis and neurotypical children as a comparison cohort. Together, the study will generate a foundational dataset of approximately 200 RNA expression profiles to evaluate biological patterns associated with ASD and test the performance of the BlueSavant AI autism detection model on real-world samples. For the first time, this will generate a large-scale, real-world dataset to advance early detection research and serve as a model for studying other pediatric neurodevelopmental conditions.

This marks the first time Molecule's Coin-to-Company legal framework has been used to support a philanthropic research initiative focused on ASD, providing contributors with a clear, compliant pathway to support a US nonprofit and receive community recognition for their support of Molecule Science Foundation. As a thank-you for their support, donors who contribute $25 will receive one CRASD community association token, with additional tokens provided at higher giving levels. CRASD tokens are digital community membership credentials, deployed on the Ethereum distributed ledger by the CRASD Cell (O'Ryan Rare Disease Series LLC) and donated to the Molecule Science Foundation for distribution to donors as membership premiums. CRASD tokens confer membership in the O'Ryan Autism Spectrum Disorder Research Association (CRASD-DAO) and provide access to research updates, community events, and advisory participation opportunities as described in the CRASD Token Whitepaper at https://www.moleculesciencefoundation.org/.

"We created Molecule Science Foundation to break down the funding and infrastructure barriers that have long slowed progress on major pediatric conditions like autism, where families desperately need better answers and earlier support," said Benjamin Snipes, President of the Foundation. "Our partnership with O'Ryan Health on research studies utilizing their innovative Artemis Platform, combined with BlueSavant AI's ability to analyze complex biological data, represents a powerful model for advancing family-centered science. By bringing high-quality research directly into children's homes, this initiative opens new possibilities for earlier and more accurate autism diagnosis, as well as improved longitudinal tracking of the condition over time."

"Our innovative Artemis Platform was built to solve the 'access challenge' that has long limited autism research. This collaboration with Molecule Science Foundation gives us the ability to rapidly scale high-quality data generation." Tim Coleman, Architect of Operations of O'Ryan Health, stated. "Combined with BlueSavant AI's analytical capabilities, we can now bring meaningful research progress and insights directly to families with children who have an ASD diagnosis."

Dr. Hugh Cam, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of BlueSavant AI, stated: "This collaboration with O'Ryan Health and the Molecule Science Foundation represents a major step forward. By combining high-quality, real-world RNA collected directly from families at home with our AI platform, we have a powerful opportunity to shift autism from late diagnosis to earlier, more accurate detection and ultimately improve longitudinal tracking and care for children with ASD."

How to Participate

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting this research may make a philanthropic contribution to the Molecule Science Foundation, a tax-exempt organization under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. As a thank-you for their support, donors will receive CRASD community association tokens based on their level of giving: one (1) token for each $25 contributed, with enhanced community membership benefits at higher giving levels as described at https://www.moleculesciencefoundation.org/#/crasd. CRASD tokens are digital community membership credentials donated to the Foundation by the CRASD Cell for distribution to donors and carry no cash value. For contributions over $75, the Foundation's good faith estimate of the fair market value of any token premium will be provided. For more information, visit https://www.moleculesciencefoundation.org/#/crasd.

About Molecule

Molecule is dedicated to advancing scientific research through democratized funding and the tokenization of intellectual property (IP). By transforming IP into liquid assets, Molecule aligns the incentives of researchers and funders, fostering a more collaborative and efficient research ecosystem.

About Molecule Science Foundation

Molecule Science Foundation is a Delaware nonprofit dedicated to accelerating decentralized biotechnology research and public science education through grants and Sponsored Research Agreements. Molecule Science Foundation has applied for exemption under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3); contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. CRASD community association tokens distributed to donors as giving premiums are donated to the Foundation by the CRASD Cell (O'Ryan Rare Disease Series LLC) and carry no cash value, profit rights, revenue sharing, or economic interest of any kind. Learn more at moleculesciencefoundation.org

About O'Ryan Health

O'Ryan Health, the trusted brand for at-home pediatric blood sampling, is focused on expanding access by enabling safe biospecimen collection at home. Through its Artemis Platform, O'Ryan Health supports nationwide logistics, informatics, and compliant workflows for pediatric blood collection, research studies, and routine monitoring, turning every home into a potential access point for care and discovery. Learn more at oryan.health

About BlueSavant AI

BlueSavant AI is transforming the narrative of autism from late diagnosis to early detection using its proprietary AI platform trained on large, high-quality transcriptomic datasets. Its mission is to make early, scalable, and accurate autism screening a routine part of pediatric care. Learn more at https://bluesavant.net/#hero.

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