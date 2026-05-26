Susan Stewart Magana, Recognized by Influential Women, Builds Leadership and Opportunity in Title Insurance

BROOKSHIRE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Her – The Title Collective and Agency Sales Executive at AmTrust Title Insurance Champions Mentorship, Education, and Industry Growth NationwideBrookshire, Texas — Susan Stewart Magana, Founder and Creative Director of Her – The Title Collective, is a respected Agency Sales Executive at AmTrust Title Insurance with 25 years of experience spanning nearly every facet of the title insurance industry. Known for her leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to empowering women in business, Susan has built a career centered on education, mentorship, relationship-building, and advancing opportunities throughout the title community.Over the course of her career, Susan has gained extensive experience across the title insurance landscape, from operating local title companies where clients complete real estate transactions to serving as a national underwriter responsible for supporting and insuring title companies throughout the United States. In her current role at AmTrust Title Insurance, she balances underwriting responsibilities with nationwide account management, marketing initiatives, and client engagement strategies, demonstrating a rare ability to successfully manage multiple high-level responsibilities simultaneously.In addition to her corporate experience, Susan also spent five years as a college professor teaching Business Marketing and Communications. That experience further strengthened her expertise in marketing strategy, business communications, social media, and public engagement — skills she now incorporates into her work throughout the title industry. She regularly coaches clients, leads webinars, produces educational videos, and teaches classes designed to help title professionals strengthen their businesses and professional development.Susan is known for her highly proactive and relationship-driven approach to leadership. Whether checking in with clients, developing new business opportunities, or mentoring professionals throughout the industry, she remains deeply committed to supporting others and helping create long-term success. Her leadership also extends to industry service, including involvement with committees such as the American Land Title Association Leadership Academy, where she contributes to the continued advancement of the profession.One of Susan’s most impactful accomplishments has been the creation of Her – The Title Collective, a rapidly growing professional engagement and networking platform for women in the title insurance industry. What began as a vision for a meaningful women-focused community has grown into a national organization with 25 local chapters across the country and more than 5,000 women connected through social media and the organization’s online platform.Through Her – The Title Collective, Susan mentors chapter ambassadors, leads national initiatives, speaks on marketing and social media strategy, and travels extensively to conferences and industry events to foster collaboration, leadership development, and professional growth. Her mission is to create an environment where women in the industry feel supported, encouraged, and empowered to succeed while building authentic professional relationships and opportunities.Susan encourages young women entering the title insurance field to remain patient, coachable, and committed to learning every aspect of the business. She believes the industry rewards persistence and adaptability and advises newcomers to immerse themselves in both the title and escrow sides of the profession to build a strong foundation of knowledge.She also openly acknowledges the self-doubt and imposter syndrome many professionals experience throughout their careers, emphasizing that growth often comes through perseverance and continued learning. Susan credits her own success to staying committed during challenging moments and embracing every opportunity as a chance to expand her knowledge and capabilities.Today, Susan Stewart Magana continues to combine industry expertise, entrepreneurial leadership, and a passion for mentorship to make a lasting impact across the title insurance profession. Through her work at AmTrust Title Insurance and Her – The Title Collective, she remains dedicated to elevating women, strengthening industry relationships, and creating opportunities for the next generation of title professionals.Learn More about Susan Stewart Magana:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susan-magana or through her website, https://www.hertitlecollective.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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