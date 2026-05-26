Influential Women Highlights Stephanie G. Paraiso: Empowering Global Audiences Through Media and Ministry

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of The Waste Not Initiative Inc., Methali Moments LLC, S Paraiso Consulting, and the Afro Fuse Box Platform Uses Faith-Driven Leadership, Media Production, Mentorship, and Purpose-Driven Strategy to Create Lasting ImpactGermantown, Maryland — Stephanie G. Paraiso is a dynamic media professional, entrepreneur, minister, nonprofit founder, consultant, publishing and creative strategist, and faith-driven leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning nonprofit, corporate, ministry, media, community engagement, and leadership development sectors. Through her work in communications, branding, broadcasting, publishing, consulting, mentorship, and organizational strategy, Stephanie has dedicated her career to educating, empowering, and inspiring communities while creating meaningful cultural, spiritual, and social impact.Stephanie’s work sits at the intersection of people, purpose, and practical strategy. She has built a professional journey rooted in service, storytelling, structure, and faith, helping individuals, organizations, entrepreneurs, ministries, and communities move from vision to measurable impact. Her career reflects a consistent commitment to helping people clarify their purpose, strengthen their gifts, build sustainable systems, and pursue their assignments with confidence and excellence.Stephanie currently serves in media through AFB presents Afro Fuse Box, where she develops and delivers engaging content that celebrates Afrobeats music and its growing global cultural influence. Her work focuses on storytelling, media production, organization, broadcasting, and creative development, helping guide projects from conception to completion across multiple platforms while amplifying voices and experiences that connect audiences worldwide.In addition to her media work, Stephanie is the Founder of The Waste Not Initiative Inc., a nonprofit committed to “Investing in People, Maximizing Potential, Wasting Nothing.” The organization exists to ensure that no potential, resource, or person is wasted by bridging gaps in opportunity through practical support, educational tools, entrepreneurship resources, career pathway development, life skills training, and basic-needs support for underserved individuals and families. Through The Waste Not Initiative Inc., Stephanie continues to build work that connects dignity with development, helping people move beyond survival and toward stability, purpose, and growth.Stephanie is also the Founder of Methali Moments LLC, a publishing, media, consulting, and creative development company created to help individuals, ministries, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, educators, and organizations transform ideas into polished, purposeful products. Through Methali Moments LLC, she provides support in digital and print publishing, content development, message refinement, strategic communications, media concepts, consulting, and creative project development.Building upon her earlier work through S Paraiso Consulting and the Afro Fuse Box platform, both established in 2015, Stephanie continues to combine her expertise in communications, branding, ministry, mentorship, media, and strategic planning to support individuals, organizations, and communities through purpose-driven programming and leadership development. Her work emphasizes education, empowerment, creativity, service, structure, and actionable strategy while fostering opportunities for personal, professional, and spiritual growth.Stephanie’s professional journey is deeply rooted in faith, resilience, and legacy. She credits much of her inspiration to her late mother, whose humanitarian efforts in Liberia through the Waste Not Initiative instilled in her a lifelong commitment to service and community impact. After her mother’s transition in 2023, Stephanie became even more committed to building The Waste Not Initiative Inc. as a living legacy of compassion, empowerment, and stewardship.In recognition of her commitment to service and leadership, Stephanie received the Servant Leader Award from ACHI Magazine in 2022. Building upon years of charitable, mentorship, ministry, and community engagement work, she formally secured 501(c)(3) status for The Waste Not Initiative Inc. in 2025, further expanding her mission to create programs that provide mentorship, educational support, entrepreneurship pathways, and transformational opportunities for individuals, families, and communities.Over the last several years, Stephanie’s leadership has also included large-scale community response work across the DMV, including directing pandemic-era emergency hub operations that connected families to food, services, diapers, hygiene support, and other essential resources. She later supported and oversaw regional programs that placed diapers and hygiene essentials into the hands of families at scale, strengthening her commitment to systems, follow-through, partnerships, and service that protects dignity in real time.Stephanie attributes her success to her faith in God, accountability and mentorship, perseverance, and a strong sense of purpose. She believes every challenge she has faced has strengthened her calling to support, encourage, and equip others. Mentorship has also played an important role in her journey, both through the guidance she has received and through her own dedication to mentoring young people, women, entrepreneurs, ministry leaders, and emerging professionals.One of the most impactful pieces of advice Stephanie has ever received is: “Your story matters—don’t shrink it.” She embraces the belief that her personal journey of survival, reinvention, rebuilding, leadership, and service can serve as inspiration for others to pursue their purpose boldly and confidently.Stephanie encourages young women entering media, leadership, ministry, entrepreneurship, publishing, or nonprofit work to put God first and build their foundation on purpose rather than popularity. She emphasizes the importance of investing in education, embracing continuous growth, honoring one’s story, and stepping into leadership opportunities without waiting for permission. She also encourages aspiring leaders to align their careers with impact, service, integrity, and sustainability rather than focusing solely on financial success or visibility.According to Stephanie, one of the most exciting opportunities within her field is the growing ability of digital platforms, publishing tools, media, and technology to expand global reach and influence. She believes media and technology now offer unprecedented opportunities to connect people, amplify culturally relevant leadership, publish meaningful stories, and inspire positive change on an international scale. She also sees significant opportunity in workforce certification programs, entrepreneurship education, grant funding initiatives, and collaborations between nonprofit, corporate, ministry, educational, and faith-based leaders working together to strengthen communities and create sustainable impact.Stephanie is also preparing to become a published author, with a vision and goal-setting journal/workbook, several devotionals, and multiple ebooks slated for publication by June 2026. These upcoming works reflect her passion for helping people turn vision into structure, faith into action, and purpose into measurable progress. Through writing, publishing, teaching, and creative development, Stephanie continues to expand her voice as a builder of pathways and a steward of purpose-driven content.The values that guide Stephanie both professionally and personally include faith, integrity, service, accountability, compassion, excellence, stewardship, and purpose. She is deeply committed to creating impact that outlasts platforms, titles, or applause while helping others discover confidence, direction, healing, and empowerment in their own lives.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Stephanie is also a passionate minister, educator, coach, mentor, and creative. She is an instructor at the School of Ministry and Missions at Harvest Intercontinental Church, Olney, where she also serves as an Advisor for the Youth and Young Adult Ministry alongside Pastor Varney Taylor, under the spiritual leadership of Bishop Darlingston and Pastor Chrys Johnson. She carries a mission-driven burden both locally and globally and leads a small group called The Affirmed Woman. She has also served as a public speaking instructor, math tutor, and sound engineer for youth programs, helping young people build confidence, strengthen communication skills, grow academically, and express their creativity with purpose.Her personal interests include reading, writing, cooking, ministry, mentoring, publishing, and creating digital content, all of which reflect her dedication to lifelong learning, creativity, service, and helping others become who they were created to be.Whether working in media, ministry, mentorship, publishing, consulting, nonprofit leadership, or community outreach, Stephanie G. Paraiso continues to blend leadership, creativity, faith, service, and strategy into every endeavor she pursues, inspiring others to live with purpose while creating lasting impact across communities and generations.Learn More about Stephanie G. Paraiso:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stephanie-Paraiso or through her website, https://www.stephanieparaiso.com/ or through her LinkedIn profile www.linkedin.com/in/stephanie-g-paraiso-0b151948 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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