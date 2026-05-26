Moneypenny Accredited as One of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work

Moneypenny recognised in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards for its inclusive culture and focus on employee wellbeing, development & career progression

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moneypenny has been accredited as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work in the ‘Big Organisations’ category, recognising the company’s positive workplace culture and commitment to its people across both the UK and US teams.The national awards celebrate organisations that go above and beyond to support, develop and empower their employees, with accreditation based on independent employee feedback and engagement surveys.Headquartered in Wrexham, with offices in Atlanta, Moneypenny was recognised for creating a supportive and inclusive environment where colleagues can thrive professionally and personally.Wendy Swash, Chief Operating Officer at Moneypenny, said:“We are incredibly proud to be accredited as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work.Our people are at the heart of Moneypenny and creating a culture where they feel valued, supported and inspired has always been hugely important to us. This recognition reflects the brilliant team we have built across both the UK and the US, and the passion and positivity our people bring every day.”The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards recognise organisations leading the way in areas including wellbeing, leadership, diversity and inclusion, and career development.Moneypenny has built an international reputation for delivering outstanding customer conversations while maintaining a strong focus on employee wellbeing, flexibility and career progression.

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