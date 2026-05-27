PECB Conference 2026 Makes Its Rome Debut with a Global Focus on AI, Cybersecurity, Governance, and Digital Trust

Rome will host PECB Conference 2026 from October 5–8, gathering leaders in AI and cybersecurity.

Global experts gather in Rome to explore AI governance, cybersecurity, privacy, and digital resilience.

ROME, ITALY, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PECB has officially announced that the PECB Conference 2026 will take place in Rome, Italy, from October 5-8, 2026, bringing together professionals, executives, trainers, partners, and industry leaders from around the world to discuss some of today’s most critical topics across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, governance, compliance, risk, privacy, and digital trust.Now approaching its 10th edition, the PECB Conference has evolved into a global platform for knowledge-sharing, professional development, and industry collaboration. Since its launch in Montreal in 2017, the conference has continued expanding internationally, connecting professionals who are shaping the future of technology, security, and organizational resilience.This year’s edition comes at a defining moment for organizations worldwide as artificial intelligence rapidly transforms industries, regulatory frameworks evolve, and businesses face increasing pressure to strengthen governance, cybersecurity, and compliance practices. Discussions throughout the conference will explore how organizations can responsibly adopt emerging technologies while maintaining trust, transparency, accountability, and operational resilience.The conference agenda will feature over 30 expert speakers from institutions such as Meta, Booking, Google, 1Password, European Parliament, and many more, who will cover more than 30 sessions on key themes such as Agentic AI, AI governance, cybersecurity, privacy, Quantum Computing, digital transformation, and leadership in an increasingly technology-driven world. Attendees will also be able to participate in panels, workshops, fireside chats, networking activities, and interactive discussions with professionals and decision-makers from multiple industries.One of the major highlights of PECB Conference 2026 will be the launch of two new Pre-Conference Training Courses:These programs are designed to address the growing need for practical expertise in AI governance, regulatory readiness, AI security, and responsible AI implementation. Participants attending the conference will have the opportunity to become among the first professionals globally to pursue these certifications.PECB continues to strengthen its position as a global provider of professional education and certification services across cybersecurity, governance, privacy, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence. Through its worldwide network of partners, trainers, and certified professionals, PECB supports organizations and individuals in building trust, resilience, and long-term professional capability in an increasingly digital world.Registration for the PECB Conference 2026 is now open.For more information and ticket details, visit: https://conference.pecb.com Media Contact: PECB Conference Team - marketing.europe@pecb.com

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