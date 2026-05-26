Marbella Hen Do expands its exclusive party boats in the Costa del Sol for the 2026 bridal season

MABELLA, COSTA DEL SOL, SPAIN, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marbella Hen Do has expanded its exclusive party boat packages for the 2026 hen do season in the Costa del Sol. Catering to a massive surge in international demand, the agency now offers premium daytime maritime celebrations featuring live DJs, open bars, and scenic swimming stops on the Mediterranean, providing a fully coordinated, stress-free luxury experience for bridal groups.As the international travel season kicks into high gear, Marbella Hen Do, the premier specialised agency for hen do events in southern Spain, has officially launched its expanded catalogue of maritime experiences. Responding to a massive surge in demand from the UK and European markets for premium, daytime aquatic celebrations, the agency is elevating the standard for pre-wedding trips with its highly anticipated party boats Marbella packages.The hen do travel industry has seen a significant shift in recent years. Modern bridal parties are increasingly moving away from traditional, crowded nightclub-only itineraries, favouring exclusive, luxury-driven daytime events. The Mediterranean Sea provides the ultimate backdrop for this new trend, and the Andalusian coastline has quickly become the undisputed capital of the European boat party scene.To meet this evolving expectation, the agency has curated a specialised fleet of vessels designed specifically for high-energy celebrations. The updated maritime packages include access to everything from intimate, luxury private yachts for smaller VIP groups to massive, multi-deck shared catamarans capable of hosting festival-style gatherings on the water.Every boat experience team meticulously designs it to combine the vibrant atmosphere of a top-tier beach club with the freedom of sailing the Mediterranean. Standard features across the most popular packages include professional sound systems with live onboard DJs, fully stocked open bars serving premium drinks, and catered food options. Furthermore, the captains map out exclusive coastal routes, anchoring in pristine, secluded bays along the Costa del Sol. These strategic stops allow guests to safely swim in the crystal-clear waters, use giant inflatables, and capture the perfect photographs with the iconic Sierra Blanca mountains as the backdrop.Navigating the logistics of a group trip in a foreign country can be overwhelming for bridesmaids and event planners. The core mission of the agency is to remove the stress of language barriers, vendor negotiations, and unverified bookings. Operating exclusively with fully licensed, insured, and highly experienced local operators, the company guarantees not only an unforgettable party but also a strictly regulated and safe environment for all guests.By handling all ground coordination—from private airport transfers in Málaga to priority boarding at the marina—the team ensures a seamless end-to-end experience. Organisers can simply arrive and focus on celebrating the bride-to-be, knowing that every detail has been secured by local experts.With the current summer season already projecting record-breaking attendance numbers in Andalusia, the agency strongly advises international groups to finalise their travel itineraries and secure their maritime activities well in advance to avoid missing out on peak weekend availability.About Marbella Hen DoBased in the heart of the Costa del Sol, the company is a specialised event planning agency dedicated exclusively to designing custom hen do experiences. Leveraging deep local knowledge and established partnerships with the region's top venues, beach clubs, and nautical operators, the agency provides comprehensive, stress-free solutions for international groups seeking the ultimate celebratory getaway in Spain.Company InformationCompany: Marbella Hen DoContact Person: Jose M. B, A.Emailinfo@marbellahendo.co.ukPhone+34 615 96 36 36Country: SpainState: Costa del SolCity: MabellaWebsite: https://www.marbellahendo.co.uk/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.