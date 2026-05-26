Le Tran Named 2026 Quality Business Award Winner for Best Vietnamese Restaurant in Lane Cove Council, NSW

LANE COVE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Tran has been honoured with the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Vietnamese Restaurant in Lane Cove Council, New South Wales. This prestigious recognition highlights the restaurant’s outstanding commitment to authentic cuisine, quality ingredients, and exceptional customer experiences.Located in the heart of Lane Cove, Le Tran has built a strong reputation for delivering vibrant and flavourful Vietnamese dishes inspired by traditional recipes. From its fragrant phở and fresh gỏi cuốn (spring rolls) to signature favourites such as shaking beef and bánh xèo, the restaurant offers a menu that celebrates the balance of fresh herbs, bold flavours, and wholesome ingredients that define Vietnamese cuisine.Le Tran’s philosophy centres on creating more than just a meal, it aims to provide a cultural dining experience that brings people together. With a menu designed to cater to both long-time lovers of Vietnamese food and newcomers alike, the restaurant continues to be a standout dining destination within the Lane Cove community. Conveniently located at 50-54 Burns Bay Road, Le Tran offers both lunch and dinner services, welcoming guests into a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflects the rich culinary traditions of Vietnam. Le Tran’s recognition as the Best Vietnamese Restaurant in Lane Cove Council underscores its dedication to delivering outstanding food and service to its valued customers.Customers consistently praise Le Tran for its exceptional quality, authentic flavours, and welcoming atmosphere. Many highlight that the food “tastes better than those pho places in the city,” with dishes such as the Hanoi Pho Bo and special stir-fried beef receiving particular acclaim for their spot-on flavour, generous portions, and delicious homemade chilli sauce, all served with impressive speed.Regular guests note that the restaurant “never disappoints,” applauding the freshness of the ingredients and standout menu items like the crispy pork and prawn pancake, which is both gluten-free and perfectly crisp. Diners also appreciate thoughtful touches such as gluten-free soy sauce options, while favourites like the Pho Bo Tai Lan are described as rich and full of wonderful flavour. Alongside the food, the friendly and welcoming owners leave a lasting impression, with many customers eager to return and confidently recommending Le Tran in Lane Cove.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Le Tran please visit https://www.letran.co/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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