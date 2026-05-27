LaxCoach AI Launches iOS App for Lacrosse Shot Analysis

A new iOS app uses AI to analyze lacrosse shooting mechanics and give players instant feedback on their form - no coach required.

SHREWSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaxCoach AI has launched a new iOS app that analyzes lacrosse shots using AI and gives players immediate, specific feedback on their mechanics. The app works for both men’s and women’s lacrosse and is designed for players at any level who want to understand what they’re doing right, what they’re doing wrong, and how to improve without waiting for their next practice.Where the Idea Came FromHenry Graves picked up lacrosse as a kid in Stamford, Connecticut and largely taught himself the game, spending hours watching Paul Rabil videos on YouTube with his younger brother Doug, trying to copy what they saw.“I would just rewatch the same clips trying to figure out what I was doing differently,” said Graves. “I wanted something that could actually look at my shot and tell me what was off. That didn’t exist, so I ended up building it myself.”Graves went on to play attack at Westhill High School in Stamford and later at Quinnipiac University, where he met his wife, who also played lacrosse for the Bobcats. The two now have two daughters, and making sure the app works just as well for women’s players was never an afterthought.After his playing days, he put his background in software engineering to work and started building LaxCoach AI.How It WorksPlayers record their shot on their iPhone and upload the video. The app analyzes mechanics across three phases - windup, release, and follow-through - and returns feedback within seconds. Metrics include hip rotation, elbow height, wrist snap, shooting arm extension, torso rotation speed, weight transfer, and shaft path consistency.“This is the app I wish I had at 13,” Graves said. “Whether you’re teaching yourself, trying to fix a bad habit, or a coach who just can’t get to every player at every practice, it gives you something real to work with.”Key Features- AI-powered shot analysis across windup, release, and follow-through phases.- Instant feedback on hip rotation, elbow height, wrist snap, shooting arm extension, torso speed, weight transfer, and shaft path consistency.- Video playback with pose overlay so players can see exactly what the app is analyzing.- Three skill tiers - Youth, High School, and College+ - so feedback is calibrated to where a player actually is in their development.- Works for both men’s and women’s lacrosse.- Session history, progress tracking, and badges across multiple sessions and shot types.- Built for iPhone with a straightforward interface that works on and off the field.Who It’s ForLaxCoach AI is built for players, parents, and coaches at the youth, club, high school, and college level. Players can use it between practices to work on specific mechanics, and coaches can use it as a supplement to what they’re already doing on the field.AvailabilityLaxCoach AI is available now on the Apple App Store in the United States and Canada. It is free to download with a subscription of $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. For more information, visit https://laxcoachai.com or follow @laxcoachai on TikTok, Instagram, and X.About LaxCoach AILaxCoach AI makes AI-powered shot analysis for lacrosse players and coaches. Founded by Henry Graves, a former Quinnipiac University attack player, the app breaks down shooting mechanics frame by frame and delivers instant feedback for players at the youth, high school, and college level.

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