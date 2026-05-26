UKRAINIAN EDUCATION HUB LAUNCHES TO CONFRONT STARK PARTICIPATION GAP IN UK HIGHER EDUCATION

IHCL colleagues at the launch of the Ukrainian Hub

Initiative backed by Ukrainian ambassador Zaluzhnyi- fewer than one in a hundred Ukrainians in UK are accessing the university system declared "open" to them

Ukrainian people in the UK are ambitious, talented, and ready but the pathways into education and professional life have not kept pace with aspirations. We are not waiting for the gap to close itself” — Dr Serhii Kosianenko

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four years into the largest European refugee crisis since the Second World War, a troubling disconnect has emerged between the UK's welcome of Ukrainian nationals and their actual access to higher education. Today, the International Humanitarian College London (IHCL) in association with the recently launched Ukrainian Education Hub, goes public with data that puts the scale of that gap into sharp relief, and a structured programme to close it.According to HESA figures for 2024/25, just 1,845 Ukrainian students are currently enrolled in UK higher education. Set against a resident Ukrainian population exceeding 227,000, that is fewer than one in every hundred Ukrainians in Britain studying in the system that publicly declared itself open to them. Even accounting for age and eligibility, the participation rate remains well below two per cent. Dozens of universities report zero Ukrainian students enrolled; many more report five or fewer.The Ukrainian Education Hub was founded to confront this reality head-on, not with goodwill statements, but with structured, high-quality pathways into education and professional life with courses provided by IHCL."The numbers tell us what the warm welcomes did not," said Dr. Serhii Kosianenko , CEO of the International Humanitarian College London and co-founder of the Hub. "Ukrainian people in the UK are ambitious, talented, and ready but the pathways into education and professional life have not kept pace with their aspirations. We are not waiting for the gap to close itself.""As a Ukrainian living and working in the UK, I see every day both the talent within our community and the barriers that stand between that talent and opportunity," said Yevgeniya Zhyryakova, Director of the Ukrainian Education Hub. "The Hub exists because goodwill alone is not enough. We are building real, lasting pathways and we are doing it together with the British community, not apart from it."The initiative carries significant diplomatic weight. General Dr. Valerii Zaluzhnyi , Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and the former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, appointed to the role in 2024 after leading the country's military resistance, serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of IHCL and has publicly backed the Hub."Ukraine has never needed the world's sympathy, but it has welcomed global partnerships," said Ambassador Zaluzhnyi. "The Ukrainian Education Hub represents exactly that: a serious, structured commitment to ensuring that Ukrainians living in the United Kingdom can access the education and professional networks they have earned. This Hub gives the UK-Ukraine relationship a practical, lasting form, one that will serve both communities for generations to come."The Hub's first event, a Ukrainian–British Networking evening, brought together ambitious professionals from both communities for structured, facilitated connection. Unlike conventional networking events, the ongoing format is designed to ensure every attendee is heard, with intentional pairings, live dialogue, and contacts built around real potential for collaboration. Further events and educational programmes are planned throughout 2026.The launch comes as research published in the British Educational Research Journal confirms that accessing and participating in higher education in the UK remains a "significantly complicated process" for Ukrainian refugees, for academics as well as prospective students, despite the special support measures put in place. The UK Government extended its Ukraine Permission Extension scheme in September 2025, providing continued residency rights, but legal permission to stay and meaningful access to education remain two very different things.The Ukrainian Education Hub aims to bridge that gap through structured networking, mentoring, professional development, and collaboration between Ukrainian and British communities, grounded not in charity, but in mutual opportunity. About the Ukrainian Education Hub The Ukrainian Education Hub is dedicated to increasing Ukrainian participation in UK higher education and professional life by creating structured, high-quality pathways for connection, collaboration, and opportunity.About International Humanitarian College London (IHCL) | www.ihcl.org.uk Established in 2025 following two years of preparatory work, IHCL was co-founded by Dr. Serhii Kosianenko (CEO) and Dr. Rod Brazier (MD). The college holds educational licences in both the UK and Ukraine, offers accredited Master's programmes and professional short courses, and operates on an innovative pedagogical model, Adaptive Chunked Experiential Learning (ACEL), combining interactive teaching with classical British academic traditions.

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