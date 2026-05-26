Biju Thadathil Farm Honey Highlights Growing Demand for Stingless Bee Honey in the Indian Market

Rising health awareness and interest in rare natural products are driving strong consumer demand for premium stingless bee honey across India.

ERNAKULAM, KERALA, INDIA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biju Thadathil Farm Honey, a Kerala-based natural honey brand specializing in premium and specialty honey products, is highlighting the rapid growth of stingless bee honey demand in the Indian market as consumers increasingly seek authentic, wellness-focused natural foods.Known locally as Cheruthen in Kerala, stingless bee honey has become one of the most premium and sought-after honey categories due to its rarity, traditional value, and unique flavor profile. Unlike conventional honey, stingless bee honey is produced in smaller quantities by tiny stingless bees and is valued for its tangy taste, natural aroma, and wellness-oriented appeal.The increasing popularity of natural immunity-supporting foods, Ayurvedic wellness practices, and minimally processed products has significantly contributed to the growth of India’s specialty honey segment. Industry reports indicate that India’s honey and apiculture market continues to expand steadily as health-conscious consumers shift toward natural sweeteners and functional food products.“Consumers today are becoming more selective about the quality and authenticity of the foods they purchase,” said a spokesperson for Biju Thadathil Farm Honey. “Stingless bee honey represents a premium category within the Indian honey market because of its limited availability, traditional significance, and growing wellness demand.”Biju Thadathil Farm Honey sources stingless bee honey from carefully managed beekeeping communities and sustainable rural apiaries while maintaining minimal processing practices to preserve the honey’s natural characteristics.Recent developments across India also show increasing institutional and scientific interest in stingless bee farming and conservation. Agricultural researchers and government-supported initiatives are promoting stingless beekeeping as a sustainable livelihood opportunity with strong market potential due to the honey’s premium pricing and medicinal reputation.The company notes that online commerce and consumer awareness campaigns are helping specialty honey products reach wider audiences in urban wellness markets. Market analysts also report rising demand for traceable and premium honey varieties among Indian consumers seeking healthier lifestyle alternatives.In addition to stingless bee honey, Biju Thadathil Farm Honey offers a wide range of specialty honey varieties including Black Forest honey , Sidr honey, Jamun honey, forest honey, Himalayan honey, and premium Manuka honey collections through its online platform.The company plans to continue promoting awareness around stingless bee conservation, sustainable beekeeping, biodiversity protection, and natural wellness-focused nutrition across India.About Biju Thadathil Farm HoneyBiju Thadathil Farm Honey is a Kerala-based natural honey brand specializing in raw and specialty honey varieties including stingless bee honey, Black Forest honey, Manuka honey, Sidr honey, and forest honey. The company focuses on authentic sourcing, sustainable beekeeping, and promoting natural wellness through premium honey products.

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