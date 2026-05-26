Commugen Launches World's First Unified EU AI Act Compliance Automation Solution

Commugen launched a unified EU AI Act Compliance Automation solution to help enterprises automate AI governance, risk classification, and audit readiness.

Organizations are quickly realizing that EU AI Act compliance is not just a legal exercise. It is an operational governance challenge that impacts cybersecurity, compliance, and executive oversight” — Commugen Team

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commugen announced the launch of its EU AI Act Compliance Automation solution, a first-of-its-kind operational platform designed to help enterprises automate and scale compliance with the European Union AI Act. Built directly into Commugen’s Cyber GRC automation platform, the new solution enables organizations to centralize AI governance, automate AI risk classification, maintain audit-ready evidence trails, manage AI vendors, and operationalize the complex compliance requirements introduced by the EU AI Act.

As organizations rapidly adopt artificial intelligence technologies across operations, customer service, cybersecurity, HR, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and supply chains, the EU AI Act is introducing a completely new compliance landscape. Enterprises are now required to maintain visibility into how AI systems are deployed, classified, monitored, governed, documented, and audited. Commugen’s new platform was developed specifically to help organizations address these challenges.

The EU AI Act is the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence regulation. The regulation introduces a risk-based framework for AI governance and establishes strict compliance requirements for organizations that develop, deploy, procure, or use artificial intelligence systems within the European Union. The regulation categorizes AI systems into prohibited, high-risk, limited-risk, and minimal-risk tiers, with different obligations applying to each category.

Under the EU AI Act, organizations may be required to maintain an AI inventory, conduct AI risk assessments, document transparency obligations, establish human oversight processes, maintain operational logs and audit trails, manage vendor due diligence, demonstrate governance accountability, and integrate AI governance into existing privacy and cybersecurity compliance workflows

Companies failing to comply with the EU AI Act could face significant financial penalties, reputational damage, regulatory investigations, operational disruption, and increased legal exposure. Depending on the severity of the violation, fines under the EU AI Act may reach up to €35 million or 7% of global annual turnover.

Many enterprises are now realizing that managing EU AI Act compliance manually through spreadsheets, disconnected workflows, email approvals, and siloed documentation is not operationally sustainable. AI governance requirements frequently intersect with GDPR compliance, DPIA workflows, RoPA documentation, vendor risk management, cybersecurity governance, and enterprise risk management processes. As a result, organizations are increasingly searching for AI governance software, EU AI Act compliance tools, AI risk management platforms, and operational AI governance solutions that can centralize and automate these activities.

Commugen’s EU AI Act Compliance Automation platform was built specifically to solve this operational challenge.

The solution introduces a centralized AI governance framework that allows enterprises to classify AI systems according to EU AI Act risk tiers through structured assessment workflows and built-in governance guardrails. Organizations can automatically identify whether an AI system falls into prohibited, high-risk, limited-risk, or minimal-risk categories while maintaining decision traceability and reassessment workflows.

The platform also provides a centralized AI inventory and AI register that serves as a single source of truth for enterprise AI governance. Organizations can track AI system ownership, deployment scope, vendors, business purpose, compliance obligations, governance status, approvals, and operational accountability from one unified platform.

To help organizations avoid duplicate compliance work, Commugen’s solution directly connects AI governance workflows with GDPR processes such as DPIAs and Records of Processing Activities. This integrated governance approach allows enterprises to unify AI governance, privacy governance, vendor risk management, and cybersecurity compliance into one operational workflow.

The platform also operationalizes EU AI Act transparency obligations by enabling organizations to track AI disclosures, labeling requirements, user notification obligations, and evidence documentation related to AI-generated or AI-assisted content.

For high-risk AI systems, the solution supports human oversight management and operational governance controls by allowing enterprises to assign accountable owners, document governance responsibilities, track approvals, maintain oversight evidence, and demonstrate alignment with provider instructions and internal governance policies.

Continuous audit readiness is another core capability of the platform. Commugen’s EU AI Act Compliance Automation solution maintains assessment histories, operational logs, approvals, version tracking, governance decisions, and exportable evidence packs designed to support internal audits, regulatory reviews, and external assessments.

Because many organizations rely heavily on third-party AI vendors, the platform also embeds vendor risk management directly into AI governance workflows. Enterprises can manage AI vendor due diligence questionnaires, store contract evidence, track risk ratings, manage remediation tasks, and maintain centralized vendor oversight within the same compliance platform.

Additional capabilities include asset and system interdependency mapping, AI-related data governance coordination, workflow automation, ownership tracking, automated task management, and cross-department collaboration features designed to operationalize AI governance at enterprise scale.

According to Commugen, the platform was intentionally designed to move beyond static policy management and transform AI governance into a practical operational process.

“Organizations are quickly realizing that EU AI Act compliance is not just a legal exercise. It is an operational governance challenge that impacts cybersecurity, privacy, procurement, compliance, risk management, and executive oversight,” said a Commugen representative. “We built this platform to help enterprises operationalize AI governance through automation, visibility, accountability, and continuous audit readiness.”

Commugen is a global leader in Cyber GRC automation, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and more than 150 enterprises worldwide. The company’s no-code Cyber GRC platform helps enterprises automate cybersecurity governance, risk management, compliance operations, vendor oversight, vulnerability management, policy management, audit workflows, and operational risk processes.

Commugen’s platform is already used by leading organizations across banking, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors to reduce manual compliance work, improve governance visibility, strengthen operational resilience, and automate complex Cyber GRC processes.

The company has become known for its flexible no-code architecture, workflow automation capabilities, enterprise-grade scalability, and integrated approach to Cyber GRC management. Commugen’s solutions support major frameworks and regulations including ISO 27001, NIST, SOC 2, GDPR, NIS2, DORA, vendor risk management programs, and cybersecurity governance initiatives.

With the launch of its EU AI Act Compliance Automation platform, Commugen aims to help enterprises transition from fragmented AI governance processes toward centralized, scalable, and operational AI compliance management.

The new solution is available immediately for enterprise organizations seeking to operationalize EU AI Act compliance, AI governance, AI inventory management, AI risk classification, audit readiness, AI vendor governance, and integrated AI compliance automation through a unified Cyber GRC platform.

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