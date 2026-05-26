KAILO Kitchen Returns: Award-Winning Wellness Brand Invites UAE Community to a Nourishing Morning of Cooking.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A hands-on wellness kitchen experience guided by Dr. Sandy Zanella on Tuesday 2 JuneKAILO, Australia’s leading luxury wellness brand, is bringing its celebrated KAILO Kitchen experience to the heart of the UAE community on Tuesday 2 June 2026. From 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at The Demo Kitchen, guests are invited to gather, cook and connect in an intimate, hands-on morning dedicated to real nourishment and everyday wellbeing.Hosted by the esteemed Dr. Sandy Zanella, KAILO Kitchen is more than a cooking class. It is a warm, welcoming space where wellness meets real life. Guests will be guided through the preparation of smoothies and baked recipes using KAILO’s signature Plant-Well blends, including the beloved Vanilla Chai and Mango varieties - all designed to be simple, nourishing and easily recreated at home.“Food is one of the most powerful tools we have for wellbeing and it should feel joyful, not complicated. KAILO Kitchen is about bringing people together around nourishing ingredients and giving them the confidence to carry these habits into their everyday lives. I’m so excited to share this experience with the UAE community and help them discover how simple, wholesome food can truly transform how we feel” said Dr. Sandy Zanella, Lifestyle Medicine MD and Longevity expert and KAILO Kitchen Host.KAILO Kitchen has been designed for everyone - whether a seasoned home cook or a total beginner in the kitchen. Attendees will be guided through the hands-on preparation of smoothies and baked recipes featuring KAILO’s Plant-Well Vanilla Chai and Mango blends, with simple, nourishing recipes crafted to support everyday wellbeing and easily recreated at home. Under Dr. Zanella’s guidance, guests will deepen their understanding of functional nutrition and leave with practical tools to bring more wholesome ingredients into their daily routines - all within a warm, community-driven atmosphere where meaningful connections are made over good food.“KAILO was founded on the belief that wellness should be simple, accessible and empowering - and KAILO Kitchen is the living, breathing embodiment of that. When we come together around food, something extraordinary happens. Barriers fall, conversations flow and people walk away not just with new recipes, but with a renewed sense of possibility for their own health. Bringing this experience to the UAE is one of the most exciting chapters, and I couldn’t be more proud to see our community grow here” said Kristy Morris, CEO & Founder of KAILO.KAILO Kitchen with Dr. Sandy Zanella will take place on Tuesday 2 June 2026, from 9:30AM to 11:30AM at The Demo Kitchen. Tickets are priced at AED 170 per person. To reserve a place, guests are invited to DM @latelierconsulting on Instagram, where the team will be on hand to confirm bookings.Media assets are available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MzDacFE3UNhjWfkIhjpSdWOJ-YuUQa_V?usp=sharing For more information about KAILO Kitchen and wellness products, follow @kailo_uae or book your ticket via @latelierconsulting on Instagram. Spaces are limited and confirmed on a first come, first served basis.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About KAILOAt KAILO, wellness is a lifestyle, not just a goal. We are committed to providing you with expert knowledge and premium superblends designed to support longevity and elevate your well-being. Whether you’re seeking inner harmony or glowing vitality, KAILO Nutrition makes wellness simple, accessible, and empowering - helping you thrive effortlessly and with confidence.KAILO began as a luxury wellness brand in the heart of Brisbane, Australia, with a vision to elevate health and wellbeing through premium, holistic products. With a deep commitment to cutting-edge wellness solutions, KAILO has expanded beyond its roots to offer transformative wellness products, training programs and events, providing individuals with the tools to achieve their best health from the inside out."Wellness is about creating sustainable habits that fit into your life, empowering you to thrive on your own journey" Kristy Morris, Founder & CEO of KAILO.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.