Plano,TX Physician Expands Long COVID Telemedicine as Federal Clinics Close

Robert Groysman | Covid Institute

The COVID Institute opens new virtual intake slots as university post-COVID programs shut down.

They are waiting because the clinics who know how to treat patients are closing or full.” — Robert Groysman, MD

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID Institute is announcing the offering of telemedicine access for Long COVID patients located in the United States and Internationally, as demand outpaces remaining specialty capacity.The expansion arrives at a documented access gap.The University of North Carolina COVID Recovery Clinic concluded operations on June 16, 2025, after losing multiple funding sources.Emory University and UT Health San Antonio both reported 3 to 4 month booking backlogs in October 2025, according to Medscape.Politico reported in March 2025 that the federal Office of Long COVID Research and Practice would close as part of an HHS reorganization.As many as 23 million Americans may have symptoms of Long COVID, according to NIH's CEAL program.More recent adult prevalence estimates put Long COVID at 6.4 percent of U.S. adults in CDC 2023 survey data and 7.2 percent in a peer-reviewed 2025 BMC Public Health analysis of 2022 BRFSS data.The COVID Institute uses a six-mechanism diagnostic framework to address dysautonomia, mitochondrial dysfunction, endothelial damage, gut dysbiosis, mast cell activation and hormone imbalance. Dr. Robert Groysman has applied that framework to Long COVID patients since 2020 and authored a seven-volume Long COVID reference series.The COVID Institute accepts new patients directly without application gating or membership retainers, with telemedicine availability determined by clinical fit."Patients are not waiting because there is no science to apply," said Robert Groysman, medical director at the COVID Institute. "They are waiting because the clinics who know how to treat patients are closing or full. Virtual visits let us work through the mechanisms one by one, adjust treatment over time and avoid forcing a flight to Texas before we have even talked."Telemedicine visits cover the same mechanism-based diagnostic workup the clinic provides in person. Procedures such as stellate ganglion block and epipharyngeal abrasive therapy remain in-person services performed during scheduled Plano visits when clinically indicated.The COVID Institute is licensed to provide telemedicine in multiple states, with exact coverage available at covidinstitute.org. Patients in non-licensed states can still consult on a case-by-case basis under the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact framework.The clinic does not accept insurance for procedures and does not require prior referral or a separate intake application before booking.About The COVID InstituteThe COVID Institute in Plano, Texas, specializes in Long COVID and post-viral condition diagnosis and treatment under the direction of Dr. Robert Groysman. The practice applies a six-mechanism framework that addresses dysautonomia, mitochondrial dysfunction, endothelial damage, gut dysbiosis, mast cell activation and hormone imbalance. Media inquiries: press@longcovidfamily.com

The SIX mechanisms behind Long COVID

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