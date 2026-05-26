Lifestyle Architect, Designer, and Author Bethany Newell Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While today’s world never seems to sit still, change begins at home. This perspective is at the heart of a wave of fresh thinking in parenting, lifestyle and personal well-being, championed by lifestyle architect, designer, international bestselling author, beauty expert, real estate investor and digital publisher Bethany Newell. With the release of her latest book, “the badass single moms ’guide to streamlined + clutter-free nesting: prepare for motherhood effortlessly,” Newell is setting a bold new standard for parents with a focus on single mothers who are seeking practical, stylish and realistic ways to take charge of their own lives while caring for the next generation.

A Singular Voice for Smart, Supported Motherhood

Newell’s voice strikes a chord with everyone who has ever felt the pressure of doing it all. Her message: Stability is not something to wait for, but something to create, especially for those building families without a net of external support. “I never waited for support. I became my own support,” Newell explains. “At 3:30 in the morning, when your child is crying, the person who’s there is you. That’s not just a lesson for single parents; it’s a reality for all parents.”

This pragmatic, confident approach is woven throughout “the badass single moms ’guide to streamlined + clutter-free nesting,” which is quickly becoming a popular resource for new parents. The book delivers candid, thoughtful advice on everything from writing a birth plan to creating a supportive environment for both parent and child. It’s designed not to exclude partnered families, but to serve as a practical blueprint for everyone looking to nurture self-reliance, thoughtful planning and personal well-being.

Through Various Challenges at the Beginning to Inspiring Achievement

Drawing from her own experience as a single mother who built success across several industries, Newell’s guidance is authentic, relatable and actionable. She candidly acknowledges that life, work and parenting can be overwhelming, particularly in today’s hyper-connected world. “The internet and being consistently plugged in is every day, all day long,” she notes, reflecting on how technology has changed the landscape of work, family and even leisure. Yet Newell is just as attentive to the analog details of life, such as the queues from her pets which serve as reminders to take breaks, various soft reminders set on her phone or the importance of keeping her home a sanctuary amid Manhattan’s hustle. “Everything is a planned event here. I can’t just open a door and let my dog out, so I make sure my indoor space feels intentional and nurturing.”

Her Approach: Intention, Method and Support

Newell’s philosophy is summed up by her encouragement to “put your oxygen mask on first.” Her forthcoming titles in “the bad-ass series” will explore these themes even further, offering parents, single and partnered, tools and wisdom for self-care, organization and personal growth.

A signature element of her approach is the emphasis on intentionality. Whether it’s constructing a comprehensive birth plan, arranging a nursery according to subtle principles of Feng Shui or developing routines that ensure parents aren’t searching frantically for essentials, Newell’s advice is simple: Be methodical, but leave space for magic. “Life changes the moment you know you’re expecting. Every decision after that centers on supporting the little one and that starts with supporting yourself.”

To extend support to her growing audience, Newell offers virtual nesting consultations through her website, thenestinginstinct.com. New and expectant parents can access curated guidance on everything from registry creation and nursery design/setup to post-delivery support and lifestyle organization. Consultations begin with a thoughtful questionnaire, allowing Newell to tailor her recommendations based on each client’s lifestyle, unique circumstances, preferences and needs.

“Understanding who my client is, how they live, work, and what brings them joy, is absolutely essential,” Newell explains. Her high-touch virtual experience delivers more than just checklists and product tips; it helps parents gain the clarity and confidence they need to make their spaces functional, nurturing and beautiful.

The Power of Clear Spaces and Clever Design

Newell’s background as a designer and real estate investor shapes her approach. She’s a firm believer in the power of clearing clutter, referencing the wisdom of Karen Kingston. “Everything around us has a call on our attention. The more you clear, the more space you make for calm, presence and focus, which are qualities every parent needs,” Newell notes. Her exploration of both Feng Shui and the art of Vastu positions her at the intersection of tradition and innovation, helping clients create spaces that are as energetically supportive as they are aesthetically pleasing.

Friends and families looking to support new or expectant parents can purchase Newell’s services through thenestinginstinct.com. In addition, the site features a curated selection of layette, along with accessories and books Newell endorses as favorites that have stood the test of time.

“At the end of the day, the world is going to do what it’s going to do,” Newell shares. “Our job is to watch our own store and be the best version of ourselves for our children, regardless of the challenges that may come our way.” With her blend of warmth, wit and wisdom, Bethany Newell is bringing a refreshing new standard to modern parenting, proving that support, intention and a clever plan are the ultimate tools for thriving at home and beyond.

Real Solutions for Real Parents

What truly sets Bethany apart is her commitment to practical details. Her consultations cover everything from the essentials of birth planning to the benefits of decluttering and the use of principles of Feng Shui, all designed to create a calm and present home environment. She even addresses the needs of clients who aren’t sure where to start, bringing clarity to what can otherwise be an overwhelming time.

Bethany’s favorite mantra: “Clarity creates calm. Less clutter, fewer decisions, more presence.” This philosophy shines through in her services and through the tips found in her book.

Expanding Horizons: Next in the “bad-ass” series

With the success of her first book, Bethany is working on the next installment in her series. The upcoming title will focus on the importance of “putting your oxygen mask on first,” a nod to the necessity of self-care for parents everywhere. She recognizes the evolving landscape of family life, striving to provide relevant guidance for single and or partnered parents, along with nontraditional family units.

About Bethany Newell

Bethany Newell is a lifestyle architect, designer, international best bestselling author, beauty expert, real estate investor and digital publisher based in Manhattan. Her bestselling book, “the badass single moms ’guide to streamlined + clutter-free nesting,” and her consulting company, The Nesting Instinct, offer resources, support and innovative solutions for parents and families worldwide.

Close Up Radio recently featured Bethany Newell, lifestyle architect, innovator, designer, author, beauty expert, real estate investor, and digital publisher, in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 22nd at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-lifestyle-architect-designer/id1785721253?i=1000769490587

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-lifestyle-architect-designer-and-author-bethany-newell-334736397

https://open.spotify.com/episode/746rKgVRlBd6Fi4exw7SPN

For more information about Bethany Newell, please visit https://bethanynewell.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.