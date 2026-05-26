Stay Cool, Stay Loud: Aecooly Launches Limited Cooling Fan Collection for the Summer of Soccer

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aecooly today launched its 2026 Soccer Season Limited Edition collection, bringing two portable cooling devices to the season in four national colorways.Each design adopts the visual signatures of soccer nations — the sky-blue and white stripes associated with Argentina, the deep competitive blue of France, the bold red-and-navy contrast of the USA, and the red-and-gold intensity of Spain — translating recognizable stadium palettes into portable form.Soccer season runs longer than ninety minutes. It's the training session in July heat, the commutes to get to your favourite bar, the outdoor screening that stretches past the final whistle. Aecooly built the 2026 collection for all of it — starting with the stands, and designed for everything the summer asks of a soccer fan. Cold Air Personal Cooling System — The Full-Time CoolerSummer heat doesn't wait for kickoff. Whether you're packed into stadium stands, catching your breath after a training run, or stuck in a city that hasn't seen a breeze since June — a standard fan moves warm air around. The Cold Air Personal Cooling System does something different: integrated misting technology drops felt temperature by 9,7ºC / 14.4°F in under 10 seconds, delivering genuinely cold air on contact. At 10 m/s, relief is immediate. A 4,500mAh battery runs up to 20 hours at low speed across five settings — steady background cooling when you need to pace yourself, full-force when the heat doesn't. Air Gimbal Portable Handheld Fan — The Away-Day EssentialSome moments need both hands — a goal, a finish line, a bag you're already carrying. The Air Gimbal's 220° rotating outlet adapts instead of stopping: hold it on the move, hang it at chest height hands-free, or set it on a surface when you sit down to recover. It goes from stadium to street to training ground without asking you to think about it. At 150g, it disappears in a pocket between uses. A 3,500mAh battery carries 15 hours through whatever the day builds into."Fans shouldn't have to choose between showing up and staying cool. These colorways are the ones you wear, wave, and take into the noise — that's what #ColdSport is about," said Winnie Chen, Marketing Communications Manager at Aecooly.Each unit includes a sticker pack featuring original artwork in matching national styles, designed for application to devices, luggage, and matchday gear.The 2026 Soccer Season Limited Edition collection is available now at aecooly.com. The Cold Air Portable Personal Cooling System retails for $49.99; the Air Gimbal Portable Handheld Fan for $34.99. Colorways are available while supplies last.AssetsHigh-resolution images, product photography, and lifestyle visuals are available for download here: [Link] CONTACTFor media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at marketing@aecooly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.