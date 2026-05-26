American Society of Radiologic Technologists and Tether Supervision Partner to Develop Contrast Management Series

A Tether Supervision physician and imaging team conduct a contrast-enhanced CT supervision training session focused on real-time clinical support, patient monitoring and emergency response workflows.

New program combines nationally recognized professional education with real-world supervision expertise to strengthen emergency readiness and patient safety

Partnering with ASRT allows us to combine field-tested supervision experience with a trusted educational platform, helping imaging teams build consistent readiness across every site and every shift.” — Cory Wynn, CEO, Tether Supervision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., AND HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Radiologic Technologists and Tether Supervision announced a strategic partnership to develop the Advanced Contrast Management Series, a comprehensive continuing education program designed to equip medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals with the skills to recognize, assess and respond to contrast-related adverse events with greater speed, consistency and clinical confidence.Within the collaboration, Tether Supervision will co-develop course content grounded in real-world outpatient imaging workflows, while ASRT will host the course in the ASRT Store . The program is designed to move beyond theoretical instruction and emphasize applied clinical readiness. Core modules will focus on structured contrast reaction classification and severity assessment, rapid patient evaluation, airway-breathing-circulation stabilization, focused clinical examination and closed-loop emergency communication. The series also addresses medication and equipment preparedness, along with standardized treatment pathways for high-acuity events, including anaphylaxis, bronchospasm, pulmonary edema, laryngeal edema, urticaria and extravasation.Training is delivered through practical, scenario-based clinical application, reinforcing rapid recognition, clear prioritization and decisive intervention under pressure, reflecting the realities of outpatient imaging settings where immediate response is critical.“Medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals are on the front line of patient care during contrast-enhanced imaging, and when adverse reactions occur, preparation is critical,” said ASRT CEO Melissa B. Pergola, Ed.D., R.T.(R)(M), FASRT, CAE. “This collaboration reflects ASRT’s commitment to education that is practical, clinically relevant and focused on improving patient outcomes. By partnering with Tether Supervision, we will provide a program that translates high-acuity scenarios into clear, actionable training.”“Effective contrast reaction management requires more than theory – it requires a repeatable operational framework for assessment, communication and intervention,” said Cory Wynn, chief executive officer of Tether Supervision. “Partnering with American Society of Radiologic Technologists allows us to combine field-tested supervision experience with a trusted educational platform, helping imaging teams build consistent readiness across every site and every shift.”The CE series will draw on Tether Supervision’s established contrast reaction training framework and clinical leadership, including contributions from Sam Beger, M.D., M.P.H., board-certified emergency medicine physician with fellowship training in space medicine. His instruction emphasizes structured emergency response, rapid clinical assessment and consistent escalation protocols in high-risk scenarios. The partnership aligns ASRT’s mission to advance and elevate the medical imaging and radiation therapy profession and enhance quality, safe patient care with Tether Supervision’s focus on expanding access to expert radiology supervision through standardized workflows, clinical rigor and modern technology. Additional details regarding course availability, enrollment and launch timing will be announced in the coming months.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗦𝗥𝗧Founded in 1920, the American Society of Radiologic Technologists is the world’s largest and oldest membership association for medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals. ASRT is dedicated to advancing the medical imaging and radiation therapy profession and enhancing patient care through education, advocacy and professional development.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻Tether Supervision is a physician-led platform providing virtual and on-site direct supervision for contrast-enhanced CT and MRI across the United States. The company delivers an integrated clinical and technology infrastructure combining real-time audio-video supervision, structured workflows and operational oversight. Its system enables continuous physician availability, standardized escalation and documented response tracking, helping imaging centers improve safety, maintain regulatory compliance and scale access to care without compromising clinical quality.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀American Society of Radiologic TechnologistsPR@asrt.org

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