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Video Game Event 'GCX' Receives Multi-Year Expansion Investment

A photo of the GCX Main Stage

GCX Main Stage

A photo of the GCX 10th Anniversary Banner in Orlando, Florida

GCX 2025 Celebrating 10 Years

Video game festival GCX (Gaming Community Expo), taking place at Universal Orlando Resort July 24-25, has secured a significant private, multi-year investment.

We're very excited to expand the capabilities of GCX with our new partners. Our plans for the next several years are to create more exciting experiences for the GCX community.”
— Kevin Murray, Chief Executive Officer, GCX
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video game festival GCX (Gaming Community Expo), taking place at Universal Orlando Resort July 24-25, has secured a significant private, multi-year investment to support the continued expansion and growth of the popular event. The funding will enable GCX to deliver enhanced experiences for attendees and exhibitors alike. Founded by popular content creators King Gothalion and Professor Broman, the event brings together some of the biggest game developers, publishers, celebrities, and communities from around the world for what is considered a “holiday destination celebration.”

The 2026 event will have a significant focus on bringing more of the game industry together, with industry badges attracting investors and publishers from around the world, culminating in an exclusive afterparty at Universal Studios Florida after the sun goes down, much to the enjoyment of attendees.

"We're very excited to expand the capabilities of GCX with our new partners. Our plans for the next several years are to create more exciting experiences for the GCX community," says Kevin Murray, Chief Executive Officer, GCX. "Join us at Universal Orlando Resort in July to be part of the first steps of this new adventure."

Tickets are currently on sale now, with a limited allocation available for the exclusive after party in Universal Studios Florida.

Industry badges are also available gcxevent.com/industryapp2026, and content creators can apply gcxevent.com/creatorpass26

Kenneth Vigue
Rare Drop LLC
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Video Game Event 'GCX' Receives Multi-Year Expansion Investment

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