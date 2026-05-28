Video Game Event 'GCX' Receives Multi-Year Expansion Investment
Video game festival GCX (Gaming Community Expo), taking place at Universal Orlando Resort July 24-25, has secured a significant private, multi-year investment.
The 2026 event will have a significant focus on bringing more of the game industry together, with industry badges attracting investors and publishers from around the world, culminating in an exclusive afterparty at Universal Studios Florida after the sun goes down, much to the enjoyment of attendees.
"We're very excited to expand the capabilities of GCX with our new partners. Our plans for the next several years are to create more exciting experiences for the GCX community," says Kevin Murray, Chief Executive Officer, GCX. "Join us at Universal Orlando Resort in July to be part of the first steps of this new adventure."
Tickets are currently on sale now, with a limited allocation available for the exclusive after party in Universal Studios Florida.
Industry badges are also available gcxevent.com/industryapp2026, and content creators can apply gcxevent.com/creatorpass26
Kenneth Vigue
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