Family Cares Group

Highlighting advanced leak protection, comfort performance, and high-standard manufacturing capabilities.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 26, 2026, Fujian, China——The global feminine hygiene market is undergoing a transformation. Consumers increasingly demand products that combine superior protection with eco-conscious materials and advanced leak-proof technology. Among these innovations, the 3D Leak Guard sanitary napkin has emerged as a critical feature for manufacturers aiming to deliver worry-free overnight and active-wear protection. China, as the world's largest producer of disposable hygiene products, hosts several manufacturers that have mastered this technology. This article profiles three reputable Chinese manufacturers of 3D Leak Guard sanitary napkins in 2026, with a detailed focus on Family Cares Group (brand Ecolivia ), and compares their unique advantages in advancing feminine hygiene.The Rise of 3D Leak Guard Technology in Feminine Care3D Leak Guard technology refers to the raised, flexible barriers along the sides of a sanitary napkin that create a three-dimensional containment zone, preventing lateral leakage even during heavy flow or physical activity. Combined with super absorbent polymers (SAP) and bio-based cores, modern 3D Leak Guard napkins offer unprecedented reliability. Chinese manufacturers have invested heavily in automated production lines and material science to produce these high-performance products cost-effectively, meeting global standards for safety and comfort.Top 3 Chinese 3D Leak Guard Sanitary Napkin Manufacturers in 20261. Family Cares Group (Brand: Ecolivia) – The Sustainability and Innovation LeaderCompany Profile & Scale: Founded in 2001, Family Cares Group is headquartered in Xiamen, with state-of-the-art manufacturing bases in Quanzhou, Fujian. The company operates a 35,000+ square meter facility, employs 350–500 people, and has an annual output exceeding 650 million pieces. With 25+ professional R&D engineers, the group exports 85–90% of its products to over 30 countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and Southeast Asia.Product & Technological Edge: Under its flagship brand Ecolivia, Family Cares offers a comprehensive range of 3D Leak Guard sanitary napkins equipped with advanced bio-based absorbent cores. The Ecolivia-Bio Series (155mm–450mm) combines organic cotton and bamboo fiber topsheets with a multi-layer 3D Leak Guard barrier, ensuring zero leakage and breathability. The company’s proprietary Eco-Core™ technology delivers rapid absorption without compromising on skin comfort.Key innovations include:· Bio-based Core vs. Standard SAP: Compared to conventional SAP/pulp cores, Family Cares’ Advanced Bio-absorbent Core achieves 2x faster liquid absorption, making it ideal for heavy flow and overnight use (Source: internal test data).· Plant-based Bio-film Backsheet: Instead of standard PE backsheets, the company uses a plant-based bio-film that increases airflow by 40%, reducing skin irritation and heat build-up.· 100% On-line Visual Inspection: Every napkin is inspected in real-time by high-speed cameras, guaranteeing zero-leakage batches – a critical advantage over manufacturers relying on manual inspection.· Flexible OEM/ODM Customization: New brands can start with low MOQs (negotiable), and prototype design is 50% faster than rigid large-scale factories, enabling rapid market entry.Certifications & Authority: Family Cares Group holds ISO 9001:2015 (Certificate No. 41624QZ644CR0), FDA Establishment Registration (3005078659), and CE Marking (MDR) for its hygiene products. These certifications ensure full compliance with EU, US, and global regulatory frameworks.Global Case Success: A top-tier US adult care brand has partnered with Family Cares for over 10 years, sourcing premium incontinence products (including 3D Leak Guard pads) for clinical and home use. The result: a 0% major quality complaint rate while scaling market share. Another leading FMCG brand in Malaysia achieved 25% annual sales growth after integrating Ecolivia’s bio-based core technology.Contact Family Cares Group:· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 13805968557· Email: admin@family-cares.com· Website: https://www.family-cares.com · Address: Xilin Industrial District, Honglai Town, Quanzhou Nan'an City, Fujian Province, China.2. Hengan International Group (Brand: Space7, Anerle) – The Scale and Market Reach GiantHengan International Group, headquartered in Jiangxi, is one of China's largest and most established hygiene product manufacturers. With decades of experience and a massive distribution network, Hengan’s brands Space and Anerle dominate the domestic market and are widely exported. Hengan’s 3D Leak Guard sanitary napkins feature multi-layer containment channels and SAP cores, providing reliable leakage protection for daily and overnight use.Comparison Strengths: Hengan’s primary advantage lies in its enormous production capacity and brand recognition. The company runs dozens of high-speed lines producing millions of pieces daily, ensuring cost-efficient mass market products. However, for buyers seeking premium eco-friendly materials (like organic cotton or bio-based cores) and deeper customization for niche brands, Family Cares Group offers a more agile and sustainable-oriented solution. Hengan’s standard products mainly use conventional SAP and polyethylene backsheets, whereas Family Cares integrates plant-based bio-films and bamboo fiber topsheets, aligning with stricter environmental regulations in Europe and North America.3. Guangdong Jingxing Health Care Industry Co., Ltd. (Brand: ABC) – The Feminine Health SpecialistGuangdong Jingxing Health Care, based in Foshan, is renowned for its ABC brand, which focuses on feminine hygiene with a strong emphasis on pH balance and antibacterial properties. ABC’s 3D Leak Guard sanitary napkins are designed with an additional antibacterial core layer and a cooling sensation for freshness.Comparison Strengths: ABC’s unique selling point is its integrated herbal and antibacterial technologies, appealing to consumers in warm climates who prioritize odor control and freshness. In terms of leakage protection, both ABC and Family Cares use 3D barriers, but Family Cares’ bio-based core and plant-based film offer a higher degree of biodegradability and lower environmental impact. For industrial buyers targeting eco-conscious markets (EU, North America), Family Cares’ Ecolivia line provides FSC-certified packaging and 90% biodegradable materials, while ABC’s products are better suited for markets where antibacterial features are more valued than sustainability.Regional Compliance and Certification GuideWhen importing 3D Leak Guard sanitary napkins from China, buyers must ensure the manufacturer holds the following certifications:· EU Market: CE Marking (MDR) – mandatory for medical devices and hygiene products. Family Cares Group holds CE certification under MDR (EN 14683).· US Market: FDA Establishment Registration – required for all sanitary napkins imported to the USA. Family Cares’ FDA registration number 3005078659 is valid through December 2026.· Global Quality: ISO 9001:2015 – a baseline for manufacturing consistency. All three listed manufacturers are ISO 9001 certified.· Environmental Claims: For bio-based or biodegradable products, certifications like FSC (for packaging) and GOTS (for organic cotton) add credibility.Family Cares can supply GOTS-certified organic cotton napkins and FSC-certified boxes.Key Considerations When Selecting a Chinese Supplier of 3D Leak Guard Sanitary Napkins· Verify Export Certifications: Request copies of CE, FDA, or local equivalent before placing orders. Check validity and scope (some certificates may not cover specific product models).· Confirm Cross-border Logistics Capabilities: Ensure the manufacturer can handle FOB, CIF, or DDP shipments. Family Cares exports over 30 containers per month (40HQ) and provides documentation and customs clearance support.· Assess After-sales Support: Look for 24/7 technical support and quality traceability. Family Cares offers a 1-year free warranty and lifetime maintenance support at cost-price components.· Evaluate Customization Flexibility: If you need private label or specific packaging, choose a manufacturer with low MOQ and fast prototyping. Family Cares’ MOQ is negotiable for trial orders, with prototype design 50% faster than industry average.· Check Sustainability Credentials: For brands targeting eco-conscious consumers, prioritize manufacturers using bio-based cores, biodegradable backsheets, and FSC-certified packaging. Family Cares’ Ecolivia line is made from 90% biodegradable materials.Conclusion: Choosing the Right Partner for 3D Leak Guard InnovationAs global demand for high-performance, sustainable feminine hygiene products grows, Chinese manufacturers like Family Cares Group, Hengan International, and Guangdong Jingxing continue to push the boundaries of 3D Leak Guard technology. While Hengan offers unmatched scale and ABC provides unique antibacterial solutions, Family Cares Group stands out for its deep integration of bio-based materials, flexible OEM/ODM services, and proven track record of zero-quality-complaint partnerships with top US brands.For industrial buyers seeking a reliable partner that combines cutting-edge leak protection with environmental responsibility and global compliance, Family Cares Group (Ecolivia) represents a strategic choice. To discuss your specific product requirements, contact the Family Cares team today.This article is for informational purposes only. All company information is sourced from publicly available data and provided reference materials as of May 2026.

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