The Other Moving Company Brings Personalized, Locally Rooted Moving Services to Williamsburg, VA

The Other Moving Company offers personalized service for Williamsburg movers, helping families and businesses relocate across Williamsburg, VA.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 26, 2026 - The Other Moving Company (TOMCO) is reinforcing its commitment to Williamsburg, VA with a personalized, locally rooted approach to relocation that treats every customer like a neighbor rather than a number. The family-owned moving company has built its reputation across the Historic Triangle on careful handling, honest pricing, and crews who know the area's communities firsthand, and it is now extending that hands-on service to every corner of Williamsburg.As more families, students, and businesses choose to call the Williamsburg area home, demand for dependable Williamsburg movers continues to climb. The Other Moving Company answers that demand with a service model built around the individual move, not a one-size-fits-all checklist. From the first quote to the final box carried inside, the company shapes each relocation around the customer's home, timeline, and budget."Every move tells a different story, and we believe it should be treated that way," said a Bryan Hudgins, an owner of The Other Moving Company. "When you hire movers in Williamsburg , you should feel like you are working with people who actually live and work here, who understand the neighborhoods, and who genuinely care about getting your belongings to your new door safely. That personal connection is the heart of what we do."Roots That Run LocalWhat separates The Other Moving Company from national chains is simple: the crews are not strangers passing through. They are local professionals who know the difference between maneuvering a moving truck through the narrow lanes near Colonial Williamsburg and backing up to a modern townhome in New Town. That familiarity translates into fewer surprises on moving day and a smoother experience from start to finish.This local knowledge matters most in the details. The team understands which Williamsburg neighborhoods have gated access and require advance coordination, which historic streets call for smaller equipment, and how seasonal traffic around the area's attractions can affect timing. Customers benefit from a moving company that plans around those realities instead of learning them on the fly.A Full Range of Services for Every Williamsburg MoveThe Other Moving Company offers a complete menu of relocation services, allowing residents and businesses to handle every part of a move through a single trusted provider:- Local moving for households relocating within Williamsburg and the surrounding Historic Triangle, handled by crews who already know the area.- Residential moving services tailored to families settling near Colonial Williamsburg, the College of William & Mary, New Town, and beyond.- Commercial and office moving designed to keep downtime to a minimum so area businesses can get back to work quickly.- Long-distance moving for customers heading to Richmond, Northern Virginia, or anywhere across the country, with the same care applied to every mile.- Specialty moving for pianos, antiques, and high-value pieces that demand extra protection, including grand pianos that many companies will not touch.- Secure, climate-controlled storage for short-term and long-term needs, ideal for downsizing, remodeling, or waiting on a new home to be ready.Backed by Recognition and Real ReviewsThe company's reputation is not built on claims alone. The Other Moving Company has been voted "Best of Williamsburg" by the Virginia Gazette, a distinction earned through consistent, neighbor-to-neighbor service. The company also maintains a strong record of nearly 200 five-star Google reviews, with customers repeatedly praising the crews for their professionalism, careful wrapping of furniture, and friendly, dependable attitude.That feedback reflects a service philosophy that prioritizes protection and trust. Customers frequently note how thoroughly the team wraps belongings, how carefully both the old and new homes are guarded against damage, and how responsive the office staff remains throughout the process. For many, the experience stands out as the easiest part of an otherwise stressful transition.The Other Moving Company is fully licensed and insured, operating under DOT #915026 and MC #396031, and proudly serves as a certified military moving company for the service members and families who call the region home. Every move is backed by that licensing and the protection it provides, giving customers confidence that their belongings are in qualified hands.Serving Every Williamsburg NeighborhoodFrom gated resort communities to historic districts, the company's crews work across the full range of Williamsburg living. The team regularly serves New Town with its urban-style shops and dining, Midtown Row near the William & Mary campus, the upscale gated community of Kingsmill, and the family-friendly enclave of Fords Colony. The crews also handle the unique demands of moves in and around Colonial Williamsburg and Merchants Square, where landmark surroundings call for an extra measure of care.Residents whose neighborhoods are not on that list need not worry. The Other Moving Company serves all of Williamsburg and the surrounding area, and the team welcomes calls for a no-obligation estimate regardless of location.Honest Pricing With No Hidden FeesTransparency is another pillar of the company's local reputation. The Other Moving Company keeps its pricing straightforward and free of upfront costs or surprise charges. Most local Williamsburg moves fall between $500 and $1,500, depending on the size of the home, the number of movers needed, and any added services such as packing or storage. Customers pay what they sign for and nothing more, and every estimate is provided free of charge.Plan Ahead for the Best ExperienceThe company encourages Williamsburg residents to book early, particularly during the busy summer months and the student relocation season. Reserving a crew four to six weeks ahead of a move date helps ensure availability and the best possible rates. Virtual and in-person quotes are both available, making it easy to lock in a date that works.About The Other Moving CompanyThe Other Moving Company (TOMCO) is a family-owned, locally rooted moving and storage provider serving Williamsburg, VA and communities throughout the Historic Triangle and greater Hampton Roads region. Voted "Best of Williamsburg" by the Virginia Gazette, the company offers local, long-distance, international, residential, commercial, and specialty moving services, along with secure storage solutions. Guided by a serving mindset and a commitment to care, The Other Moving Company is dedicated to making every relocation smooth, secure, and tailored to the customer.Get a free quote today by visiting theothermovingcompany.com or calling the Williamsburg team directly. To learn more, explore this moving company in Williamsburg, VA on its Google Business Profile.The Other Moving Company1720 Endeavor Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185Phone: (866) 506-0989Google Business Profile: https://maps.app.goo.gl/SjXCMN12nR1Zzzf79

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.