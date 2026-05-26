Xiamen Bella Fitness Co., Ltd.

rofessional sportswear solutions continue advancing the tennis and golf apparel market

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 26, 2026, Xiamen, China——The global activewear market continues to expand, with tennis and golf apparel representing a high-growth segment driven by increasing participation in racquet sports and leisure golf. According to industry data, the global golf apparel market is projected to exceed USD 3.5 billion by 2027, while tennis apparel demand is rising due to the sport’s growing popularity in Asia, Europe, and North America. For brands and retailers seeking reliable OEM/ODM partners, selecting a manufacturer with proven expertise in these specialized categories is critical to ensuring product quality, performance, and brand differentiation.China remains a dominant sourcing destination for sportswear, hosting a diverse ecosystem of manufacturers ranging from specialized factory-integrated mills to large-scale clothing conglomerates. This article profiles three reputable Chinese manufacturers that have demonstrated consistent capability in producing tennis and golf wear, with a focus on their respective strengths in technology, production scale, and service models.1. Xiamen Bella Fitness Co., Ltd. ( Bellasports ) – Integrated OEM/ODM Partner with Vertical Fabric ControlHeadquartered in Xiamen, Fujian, Xiamen Bella Fitness Co., Ltd. (branded as Bellasports) has been active in the activewear manufacturing sector since 2017. The company operates a 10,375-square-meter facility with 221 employees and an annual production capacity exceeding 7 million pieces across multiple categories including sports bras, leggings, jackets, hoodies, and tennis/golf wear. Its 27-member R&D team supports one-stop OEM/ODM services from design to delivery.Key differentiators:· In-house fabric mill: Bellasports operates its own fabric production line, enabling faster development of custom materials and consistent quality control. The mill can source imported fabrics from Italy, Taiwan, and other regions to meet premium requirements.· Bonded technology: The factory utilizes imported bonding machines and tapes to achieve seamless construction, a feature particularly valued in high-compression yoga leggings and performance tennis dresses.· Certifications & compliance: The company holds OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification (cert. no. HKC 23756, valid until June 2026), Global RecycledStandard (GRS) certifications from both Control Union (cert. no. CU1143477GRS) and SGS (cert. no. SGC-GRC02509), as well as amfori BSCI social compliance certification (cert. no. 24-0257545). These credentials facilitate market access to EU, US, Australian, and Middle Eastern markets.· Production efficiency: The factory is equipped with FMS (Factory Management System) and automatic logistics line transmission, supported by digital data panels and real-time production tracking. This intelligent setup contributes to a 25% faster turnaround compared to traditional factories, according to the company’s internal benchmarks.· Flexible MOQ & lead time: Minimum order quantities start at 500 pieces per design, with a typical lead time of 90 days from design approval to shipment. The company has demonstrated an 85% reorder rate from premium activewear brand clients in Australia and Europe.Bellasports’ client portfolio includes DTC e-commerce sellers, retail chain stores, and branded sportswear companies. For tennis and golf apparel, the company offers UV protection, moisture-wicking, four-way stretch, and quick-dry finishes tailored to sport-specific performance requirements.2. Biemlofen (Guangzhou Biemlofen Garment Co., Ltd.) – Specialized Golf Apparel Brand with Manufacturing BackboneBiemlofen, established in 2003 and headquartered in Guangzhou, is a publicly listed company (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002832) recognized as one of China’s leading golf apparel specialists. The company operates its own manufacturing base and controls the entire value chain from fabric development to finished product. Biemlofen’s strength lies in its deep understanding of golf-specific design requirements, including moisture management, unrestricted movement, and classic aesthetic tailored to country club dress codes.Comparative advantage: Unlike pure OEM/ODM providers, Biemlofen leverages its own brand equity to drive R&D investment. The company has introduced patented cooling fabrics and seamless ventilation technologies for hot-weather golf wear. Its annual production capacity exceeds 2 million pieces, with a focus on mid-to-premium price segments. For buyers seeking a brand partner with strong market recognition in China and Southeast Asia, Biemlofen offers an established distribution network and coordinated manufacturing capability.3. Septwolves (Fujian Septwolves Industry Co., Ltd.) – Scalable Manufacturer for Active Lifestyle & Golf CollectionsFounded in 1990 in Fujian Province, Septwolves is one of China’s largest men’s apparel manufacturers with annual production capacity exceeding 10 million pieces. The company’s golf and leisure sportswear division produces performance polo shirts, outerwear, and trousers for both domestic and export markets. Septwolves operates multiple factory bases with a total workforce of over 6,000 employees.Comparative advantage: Septwolves excels in cost-efficient large-scale production and supply chain integration. The company’s fabric sourcing and garment manufacturing are vertically coordinated, enabling competitive pricing for bulk orders. Its extensive retail presence (over 2,000 stores in China) provides insights into consumer trends that inform product development. For buyers requiring high-volume production with consistent quality across multiple SKUs, Septwolves offers proven scalability. However, its customization flexibility is more limited compared to dedicated OEM/ODM partners like Bellasports.Comparative Overview: Choosing the Right PartnerEach manufacturer serves a distinct niche within the tennis and golf apparel supply chain. Biemlofen is the preferred choice for brands seeking a proven brand partner with manufacturing depth. Septwolves suits large-volume, cost-sensitive programs. Bellasports differentiates through integrated fabric control, bonded technology, and flexible OEM/ODM service, making it an ideal partner for brands requiring bespoke designs, sustainable certifications, and fast turnaround.In 2026, the emphasis on product performance and material traceability will continue to drive sourcing decisions. Manufacturers with in-house fabric mills, recognized certifications (OEKO-TEX, GRS, BSCI), and the ability to execute small-to-medium batch runs efficiently will hold a strategic edge in serving the premium sportswear market.Contact Information· Xiamen Bella Fitness Co., Ltd. (Bellasports)· Email: sales1@bellasports.cn· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 18606096339· Website: https://www.cnbellasports.com · Address: Room 503, No. 257, Lingxia West Road, Huli District, Xiamen, Fujian, ChinaThis article provides an independent analysis of key Chinese manufacturers in the tennis and golf apparel segment. Information is sourced from publicly available company profiles and verified documentation.

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