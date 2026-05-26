GCX Adds PAX, E3, Dreamhack Organizer and Industry Pioneer Guy Blomberg to Leadership Team

GCX 2025 Celebrating 10 Years Guy "Yug" Blomberg GCX Main Stage

A two-decade gaming industry veteran who help build and direct PAX, DreamHack, EGX, E3, and Comic-Con joins the only vacation-focused gaming event team.

Our first decade of GCX was defined as determining who we are as an event and with his guidance the next decade will be shaped by who we can be as a world class gaming community expo.” — Kevin Murray, Chief Executive Officer, GCX

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GCX (Gaming Community Expo) today announced that Guy ‘Yug’ Blomberg has joined the organization as Head of Business Development, bringing more than two decades of senior leadership across the world’s most iconic gaming events to the team ahead of GCX 2026 at Universal Orlando Resort.Blomberg, whose fingerprints are on some of the defining moments in gaming event history, arrives at GCX after serving as Event Director for DreamHack Festivals in Atlanta and Dallas where he oversaw record-setting festival editions and led planning for events across the continental United States. His career spans director-level roles at PAX (USA and Australia), EGX (UK and Germany), E3 (USA), Comic-Con, and DreamHack – as well as event launches in France, Korea, and China.A 20-YEAR CAREER ACROSS THE BIGGEST STAGES IN GAMINGIn over two decades in the industry, Blomberg has overseen global teams and built multimillion-dollar commercial strategies at the intersection of gaming, live events, and community. Beyond large-scale events, he has created independent game media properties, led B2B publishing in Asia Pacific, worked as a game designer and studio director, and launched multiple video game cocktail bars – a breadth of experience that reflects a career built on genuine passion for the gaming ecosystem at every level.He is the founder of the Games Industry Gathering (GIG) , the largest digital networking group for gaming industry professionals worldwide with over 8,000 active members, and the Game Club , communities that speak directly to his belief that the relationships forged between the industry and its audience are the foundation of everything.WHY GCXBlomberg’s decision to join GCX was driven by something he hadn’t felt in a while: genuine excitement. In his own words, written publicly upon announcing his involvement:“This career path has taken me all over the world, and given me such wonderful opportunities and experiences, not to mention the tangible way I’ve been able to help folks from the games industry directly at all the various shows. I thought I'd seen just about every way in which gaming can be celebrated - and then I went to a gaming event inside a theme park. It’s a true, genuine, honest to god community gaming event by creators for creators and those who follow them. This presents incredible opportunities to build a strong industry component and facilitate networking opportunities. For the first time in a while, I’m genuinely excited about it – I feel this is going to be FUN.”— Guy ‘Yug’ Blomberg, Head of Business Development, GCXHIS ROLE AT GCXIn his role as Head of Business Development, Blomberg will lead GCX’s industry strategy – building commercial partnerships, expanding the event’s professional footprint within the games industry, and connecting GCX with the broader ecosystem of developers, publishers, platforms, and brands that make gaming culture thrive.A key priority is the development of GCX’s Industry Badge program, which opens professional access to the expo floor for games industry practitioners who want to engage with one of the most authentic community gaming events in the country. Industry badge applications are now open at gcxevent.com/2026-industry.Blomberg's appointment also signals a deepened commitment to GCX's Indie Developer Game Developer presence, which offers up-and-coming developers an affordable path into a world-class gaming expo — without the noise. GCX prioritizes depth over volume, with over 50% of attendees identifying as content creators and streamers that in its 11th year continues to facilitate meaningful moments between attendees and exhibitors. Their unique destination experience format encourages attendees to linger rather than rush, giving developers something rarely available at conventions: time. Time for real conversations, genuine discovery, and the kind of organic relationship-building that turns a game demo into a streaming feature, a charity stream, or a lasting publishing partnership."We couldn't be more thrilled for Guy to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. Our first decade of GCX was defined as determining who we are as an event and with his guidance the next decade will be shaped by who we can be as a world class gaming community expo.”— Kevin Murray, Chief Executive Officer, GCX

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