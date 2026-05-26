Sciensus strengthens medical leadership with appointment of Dr Sameer Mistry as Chief Medical Officer

Dr Sameer Mistry, Chief Medical Officer at Sciensus

I'm delighted to be joining Sciensus as Chief Medical Officer and looking forward to working with colleagues to deepen our medical and clinical leadership and improve care and outcomes for patients.” — Dr Sameer Mistry

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus today announces the appointment of Dr Sameer Mistry as Chief Medical Officer. Dr Mistry joins Sciensus with more than 25 years of experience as a senior physician and leader across the NHS, pharmaceutical, medtech and consumer healthcare companies, including a focus on digital health.Most recently, Dr Mistry served as a Global Medical Lead at GSK, where he worked in early-stage drug development across respiratory disease, gastroenterology and dermatology. Prior to this, he held a variety of leadership roles at GSK and Johnson & Johnson, successfully developing and launching a range of new medicines and medical technologies.His experience spans medical affairs, patient safety, drug development, clinical research, market access and commercial strategy at UK, European and global levels. Before joining industry, he worked as a doctor in the UK NHS, qualified as a member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, graduated with a degree in medicine from the University of Manchester and was elected as a Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine last year. Alongside his executive roles, he is a trustee and non-executive director at LifeArc, a UK-based medical research organisation focused on advancing treatments for patients with unmet need.Dr Sameer Mistry said: “I am delighted to be joining Sciensus as Chief Medical Officer at such an exciting time for the business. Sciensus has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, patient-centred services, and I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to build on that strength, deepen our medical and clinical leadership and help improve care and outcomes for patients.”At Sciensus, Dr Mistry will help lead the company’s clinical and medical strategy as it continues to advance patient-centred care and support better outcomes and experiences for patients and healthcare partners. He will join the business at a time of continued momentum for Sciensus, including its presence at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, where company abstracts have been accepted for presentation across patient access, real-world evidence and care delivery.Sir Jonathan Asbridge, Chief Clinical Officer at Sciensus, said: “Sameer brings outstanding medical, strategic and leadership experience, built over more than two decades across the pharmaceutical, medtech, digital health and NHS landscape. His breadth of expertise and deep understanding of the evolving healthcare environment will be a tremendous asset to Sciensus as we continue to strengthen our clinical leadership and deliver ever better support for patients, providers and partners.”About SciensusSciensus is a life sciences solutions partner with more than 30 years’ experience in navigating and unlocking the European healthcare ecosystem, helping biopharma companies connect patients to life-changing therapies faster through integrated solutions that combine human care and advanced digital tools.

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