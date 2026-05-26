Onclusive launches GEO Analytics to measure brand visibility in AI search

New capability tracks how ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Claude and Perplexity describe brands, integrated with online, broadcast, print and social media measurement.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onclusive, a global leader in media intelligence, today announced the launch of GEO Analytics, a Generative Engine Optimisation capability that monitors how brands are represented across the AI search platforms now reshaping audience discovery. GEO Analytics sits within both the Onclusive Unified Platform and Onclusive Social alongside earned online, broadcast, podcast, print and social media analytics, giving PR, communications and marketing teams a unified view of brand visibility across every channel that influences perception.AI search is changing how audiences find and form views about brands. Conversational engines now answer questions that previously drove traffic to publishers, review sites and owned media content. They synthesise information from sources that brands don’t always monitor directly. For PR and marketing teams, this creates a measurement gap: the engines shaping millions of decisions every day operate largely outside the tools comms and marketing leaders use to track share of voice, sentiment and message penetration.GEO Analytics closes that gap. The capability monitors how brands appear across five AI engines - Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, Claude and Perplexity - in any market and any language, and feeds the results into the same Onclusive workflows teams already use for earned and social analytics. Customers can compare how a brand is described in a Reuters article, a Reddit post and a ChatGPT response in a single place, and act on the differences.The launch introduces several capabilities new to the media intelligence category:- Priority Source Targets, which score the websites, publications and platforms that most influence AI engine responses by impact and effort, giving teams a ranked, actionable list of sources to focus on rather than a flat citation count.- Automated anomaly detection, which surfaces material shifts in AI engine output and ranks them by severity, allowing teams to respond to a reputational issue or a competitor narrative as it emerges rather than weeks after the fact.- Perception summaries, which describe how each AI engine characterises a brand at increasing levels of depth, from headline framing through to detailed reasoning and source attribution.- An 11-category source classification taxonomy, which maps the sources behind AI engine answers across categories such as news, owned media, reviews, social and reference content, so teams can see exactly which kinds of sources are shaping AI output about their brand.GEO Analytics is built to serve both comms and marketing teams. Within the Unified Platform, PR and communications teams can track AI engine visibility alongside earned media coverage, attribute share of voice and sentiment shifts to specific campaigns, and benchmark against competitors across every channel that drives perception. Through integration with Onclusive Social, marketing teams can connect AI search visibility to paid, owned and earned activity in a single analytics environment, closing the loop between content investment and audience discovery.Rob Stone, CEO of Onclusive, said:“AI engines have become an intermediary between brands and their audiences, and most organisations have no idea what those engines are saying about them. The teams responsible for reputation and demand have been operating without a meaningful read on one of the fastest-growing influences on how their brand is understood. GEO Analytics gives them that read, and it does so inside the same platform they already use to measure every other media channel that matters.”Jennifer Roberts, CMO of Onclusive, added:“This is a product we built in part because our own marketing team needed it. We could see Onclusive showing up in AI engine responses and driving purchasing decisions. We had no structured way to clearly track it or act on it. GEO Analytics is what closed that loop for us, and it now does the same for the customers who have been telling us the same thing: comms and marketing leaders who know AI search matters but have been working without the data, the priorities or the alerts to do anything about it.”Onclusive GEO Analytics is available now to customers of the Onclusive Unified Platform in Europe and Onclusive Social globally. It will launch in the USA in July. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit onclusive.com.

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