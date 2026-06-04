mortgageplus Introduces Home Valuation Tool Powered by CKS Property Consultants

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest rates remain unpredictable, having an up-to-date view of property values has become increasingly important for homeowners and buyers making mortgage decisions. To address this, mortgageplus , a member of PhillipCapital, has introduced a home valuation tool powered by CKS Property Consultants.Since its launch in July 2025, the mortgageplus team has brokered a loan portfolio worth several hundred million dollars, assisting hundreds of homeowners in securing financing for their homes. With “mortgage quotes” emerging as the top-searched term in 2025, mortgageplus aims to meet the growing demand for transparent and structured mortgage advisory services.“We aim to help homebuyers explore their options at their own pace. Our goal is to support our clients with the necessary information to make better decisions,” said Nicholas Foo, Director of mortgageplus. “Professional guidance supports choice, not pressure.”The digital valuation tool also reflects the brand’s broader focus on enhancing digital tools for property owners and buyers. The tool allows users to get an estimate of their property and compare their mortgage options. It aims to empower homeowners to make smart financing decisions.Developed and designed by licensed appraisers from CKS Property Consultants to streamline access to valuation insights and reduce the need to rely on multiplesources. The tool aims to empower users to make more informed property and financing decisions.By combining technology with advisory services, the company aims to simplify mortgage decision-making and improve access to relevant financial insights.mortgageplus’ platform also reflects a broader shift in how financial services are delivered, where consumers increasingly seek independent guidance that is backed by credible institutions. As part of the wider PhillipCapital ecosystem and empanelled by all major banks, mortgageplus combines independent advisory with the experience of a well-established financial institution.Quick Facts About mortgageplus:Provides no-pressure, no-commitment guidanceEmpowering property buyers and homeowners to make informed financial decisionsOffers transparent and structured mortgage informationSimplifies a complex process without compromising on detailsOffers enhanced digital tools to help borrowers compare mortgage loans in SingaporeAbout mortgageplusmortgageplus is a Singapore-based mortgage broker led by a team with decades of experience in mortgage advisory and financial services. Leveraging partnerships with major banks and financial institutions, mortgageplus provides comparative loan offers, mortgage calculation tools, tailored advice, and ongoing support from pre-approval to loan disbursement. The firm’s mission is to deliver accessible assistance to help homeowners secure the most suitable mortgage loan in Singapore.About CKS Property ConsultantsCKS Property Consultants is a licensed property valuation firm with decades of industry experience across residential and commercial real estate. A member of the PhillipCapital Group, CKS is empanelled by 19 financial institutions, including major banks, in Singapore and provides valuation and consultancy services backed by established market expertise and professional standards.Media ContactQing Kohmortgageplus SingaporeOne Sims Lane, #07-01, Singapore 387355Phone: +65 8966 8118Email: connect@mortgageplus.sg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.