MarineFifty to invest in Kvasir Technologies to scale up high-quality, low-carbon, drop-in marine fuel

MarineFifty and Kvasir Technologies

The investment business focused on marine sustainability intends to invest up to EUR 11 million in the Danish fueltech pioneering sustainable marine fuel.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarineFifty , the global investment business focused on maritime decarbonisation, announced today their intention to invest in Kvasir Technologies ApS (Kvasir), the Danish fueltech company pioneering a new route to sustainable marine fuel.This follows the initial Series A financing round, announced by Kvasir on 18 June 2026, in which they raised EUR 10 million from a mix of existing and new investors. Subject to contract, MarineFifty intends to invest up to EUR 11 million as part of Kvasir's Series A financing round, enabling the company to move from successful demonstration plant operations to Final Investment Decision (FID) of a First Of A Kind (FOAK) plant with commercial scale production.Kvasir has developed a proprietary process that converts abundant, non-edible biomass into a high-quality bio-oil — a drop-in replacement for fossil HFO (Heavy Fuel Oil) that works with existing ship engines. By enabling shipowners to change fuel rather than engine, the technology offers a practical, scalable path to decarbonising one of the world's hardest-to-abate sectors.The investment reflects MarineFifty's strategy of backing the breakthrough technologies, fuels and infrastructure that the shipping industry needs to reach net zero. An estimated 60–70% of the sector's emissions reductions must come from exactly these kinds of innovations, and MarineFifty aims to provide not only capital but the technical conviction and partnership to help them reach commercial scale."Many of the technologies that will decarbonise shipping have already been invented. At MarineFifty, our mission is to find them, back them, and get them to scale in time to make a difference," said Krishnan Narayanan, Chairman of MarineFifty. "Kvasir is exactly that kind of breakthrough — a scalable, drop-in solution that meets shipping where it is today, while pointing to a fossil-free future.""This investment is a strong endorsement of the technology our team has built and the path ahead of us," said Dr. Joachim B. Nielsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Kvasir Technologies. "MarineFifty brings deep sector knowledge and a shared sense of urgency about decarbonising shipping. Their support helps us move faster towards commercial-scale production and towards delivering a genuine, sustainable alternative to fossil oil."###ABOUT MARINEFIFTYMarineFifty is an investment firm focused on marine sustainability, supported by a diverse and experienced team from shipping, energy, chemicals, sustainability, finance, and strategy. Its mission is to accelerate and underpin the shipping industry's journey to net zero through targeted investments in technologies and solutions capable of achieving industry-scale impact. MarineFifty invests across the full value chain — from clean fuels to energy efficiency and carbon capture technologies onboard vessels. It is part of The Fifty Group of companies, a network of businesses advancing sustainability across aviation, shipping, clean fuels, carbon removal, venture capital, and structured finance. Learn more at marinefifty.comABOUT KVASIRKvasir Technologies is a Danish cleantech company pioneering the next generation of sustainable fuels. Through a proprietary, breakthrough process, Kvasir converts abundant, non-edible biomass into high-quality bio-oil that is feedstock-flexible, cost-efficient and compatible with existing fuel infrastructure — enabling rapid market deployment. Kvasir targets hard-to-abate sectors such as marine and heavy industry, replacing fossil oil with a scalable, sustainable alternative. Learn more at kvasirtechnologies.com

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