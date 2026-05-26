ClipClop Bike Launches Local Dealer Recruitment Program for Global E-Bike Retailers

Clipclop E-Bike L1 and L2

ClipClop Bike launches dealer recruitment program with fat tire, mountain, city and folding e-bikes for global retailers, distributors and importers.

We are looking for local dealers who want to build sustainable electric bike businesses in their own regions. Our goal is to deliver practical product options, communication and cooperation” — Leo Liang, ClipClop Bike

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClipClop Bike, a China-based electric bike manufacturer and B2B supplier, today announced the launch of its Local Dealer Recruitment Program for retailers, distributors, importers and mobility businesses in international markets.The program is designed to help qualified partners expand their electric bike offerings and strengthen local sales channels. ClipClop Bike supplies a full range of models including fat tire electric bikes, electric mountain bikes, electric city bikes, electric folding bikes and related electric mobility products. The company also offers comprehensive OEM and ODM cooperation , including private label products, custom colors, branding, model configuration and market-specific planning.As electric bikes become a preferred transportation solution for commuters, outdoor enthusiasts, delivery professionals and recreational riders, many local businesses are seeking reliable manufacturing partners that can deliver stable supply, product customization and long-term collaboration. ClipClop Bike aims to partner with dealers who understand their local markets and need a responsive supplier for product selection, bulk orders and ongoing support.The dealer recruitment program is open to qualified partners in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and other developing electric mobility markets. ClipClop Bike welcomes inquiries from local bicycle shops, e-bike specialty retailers, online sellers, importers, fleet operators and regional distributors.Through its B2B cooperation model , ClipClop Bike supports both sample orders and volume purchases. The company works closely with partners to recommend suitable models based on target customers, local riding conditions, price positioning and sales strategy, helping dealers reduce sourcing risks and launch products that truly fit their markets.“We are looking for local dealers who want to build sustainable electric bike businesses in their own regions,” said Leo Liang from ClipClop Bike. “Our goal is to deliver practical product options, transparent communication and flexible cooperation so partners can grow together with the electric mobility industry.”Businesses interested in becoming a ClipClop Bike dealer can contact the company directly for product catalogs, wholesale quotations, model recommendations and full cooperation details. The company provides dedicated support covering product consultation, customization options and market-specific guidance.About ClipClop BikeFounded in Guangzhou, ClipClop Bike is a professional electric mobility manufacturer specializing in high-quality, customizable e-bikes for global B2B markets. With advanced production facilities and a strong focus on R&D, the company delivers reliable, performance-driven electric bikes that meet international safety and quality standards.ClipClop Bike believes local dealers remain essential to the continued growth of the global electric bike sector. By partnering with businesses that are closest to end users, the company aims to deliver more accessible, practical and regionally relevant electric mobility solutions worldwide.

ClipClop Bike Factory in Jiangmen Overview

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