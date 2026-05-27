Remedio Launches AI Govern to Close the Enterprise AI Governance Gap

As AI expands the enterprise attack surface, Remedio extends its autonomous remediation platform to cover AI tools, agents, and configurations

Remedio has enabled us to scale secure adoption of AI tooling by automating the detection and remediation of misconfigurations.” — JoJo Head, Assoc. Dir. Vulnerabilities & Attack Surface @ NAF

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remedio , the pioneer in autonomous security remediation and AI posture management, today announced the launch of Remedio AI Govern, extending its operating model into the fastest-growing and least-governed part of the attack surface in the enterprise, AI.The platform gives enterprise security teams control through a single operational command center to continuously inventory, assess, remediate, and enforce compliance across AI applications, agents, browser extensions, coding assistants, MCP connectors, and local AI models. Organizations can now continuously govern rapidly changing AI environments and eliminate exposure before attackers can exploit it.Enterprises are adopting AI tools at an extraordinary pace without centralized control and understanding of the risks they introduce. Remedio AI Govern was created to address these blind spots and fix the misconfigurations leaving organizations at major risk. This comes at a time when, according to IBM, 63% of companies have no AI governance policies and 99% of organizations have sensitive data already exposed to AI tools. Organizations that cannot govern and harden their AI attack surface quickly are the ones most exposed."AI changed the pace of enterprise exposure, but most security operations are still built for human-speed remediation," said Tal Kollender, CEO and Founder of Remedio. "Every AI tool an enterprise adopts creates new configurations and policy enforcement challenges that legacy security infrastructure was never designed to manage continuously."By continuously assessing AI against policy baselines, Remedio AI Govern provides automatic alerts on drift and unauthorized tooling. Delivering continuous risk insight, the solution puts operators in position to easily answer auditor questions, while enabling instant on-device remediation; automatically or with human review.In this way, said Kollender, "AI Govern extends Remedio's autonomous remediation approach to the AI attack surface, allowing security teams to preemptively identify and remediate risk at machine speed, before adversaries can act on it."Matt Rowe, Chief Technology Officer at Remedio further explained that “AI Govern provides clear answers to CISOs most commonly asked questions, including what risk has been remediated, what risk remains, what risk should be monitored, and what next action will reduce the most risk. It operates on-device, supports human review before remediation when required, and provides instant rollback on any change, giving enterprise security teams peace of mind.”"Remedio has enabled us to scale secure adoption of AI tooling by automating the detection and remediation of misconfigurations,” said JoJo Head, Associate Director, Vulnerability and Attack Surface Management, New American Funding. “Its ability to enforce compliant settings, such as Claude Code managed configurations, across endpoints has significantly strengthened our security posture while reducing manual workload.”Remedio AI Govern is available today. To request a demo and learn more, visit www.remedio.io/ai-govern ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗼Remedio is the leading preemptive cybersecurity platform built to eliminate the gap between detecting risk and actually fixing it. From legacy infrastructure to modern AI agents, Remedio autonomously resolves misconfigurations, patches vulnerabilities, and enforces continuous compliance with guaranteed zero-disruption and instant rollback. Securing over 3 million devices for more than 300 global enterprises, including Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, and Ulta Beauty, Remedio transforms security posture from a manual burden into an automated advantage.Bootstrapped to profitability by CEO and founder Tal Kollender in 2019, Remedio is now fueled by a $65M Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners, alongside TLV Partners and Picture Capital.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

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