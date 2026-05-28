New Study: Review Recency and Volume, Not Star Ratings Alone, Are What Convert Patients in 2026

RepuGen’s national survey of 647 Americans shows that credibility, consistency, and timeliness now matter more in choosing providers than a perfect rating.

Patients are no longer just checking whether you have good reviews. They are assessing whether those reviews are credible, current, and representative of a real experience” — Lauren Banks, Cofounder and Product Director at RepuGen

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepuGen, a healthcare reputation management platform, has released findings from a new behavioral study examining how online patient reviews influence provider selection across age, gender, income, and region. The research, based on responses from 647 individuals across the United States, reveals a significant shift in what patients actually trust when choosing a healthcare provider online.Key Finding: Volume Beats PerfectionThe study's most striking result centers on a direct comparison scenario. When asked to choose between a provider rated 4.9 stars with 25 reviews and one rated 4.5 stars with 1,050 reviews, 56.8% of respondents chose the lower-rated provider. The data indicate that patients view high review volumes as a more statistically credible signal of care quality than isolated high ratings, a phenomenon the study attributes to Bayesian trust reasoning, where a larger dataset is perceived as a more accurate and authentic representation of actual patient experience.Recency and Consistency Are Non-NegotiableA near-perfect rating is not enough if it is not current. The study found that approximately 66% of respondents factor in both the average star rating and the recency of reviews when evaluating a provider. Fresh reviews signal that the practice is active, accountable, and delivering a consistent experience today, not just historically. With 80% of patients having visited a provider within the last quarter, the window for capturing timely reviews is constant but narrow. Providers who fail to automate post-visit feedback outreach within 24 to 72 hours are leaving a significant volume of potential reviews uncaptured.Near-Universal Reliance on Online ReviewsThe research confirms that review consultation is now a standard step in the patient decision journey. Close to 89% of respondents reported checking online reviews when researching a new healthcare provider, with reliance peaking at approximately 86% among patients aged 45 to 60, a demographic managing more complex and high-stakes health needs. The findings also reveal a gender-based difference in how reviews are consumed: male patients prioritize quantitative signals such as star ratings and review count, while female patients engage more with the qualitative content of individual reviews.Why This Matters for Providers"Patients are no longer just checking whether you have good reviews. They are assessing whether those reviews are credible, current, and representative of a real experience," said Lauren Banks, Cofounder and Product Director at RepuGen. "This study confirms that a high-volume review strategy is not a vanity metric. It is a direct driver of patient acquisition."The study also identifies mid-income cohorts ($50K to $74K and $125K to $149K) as the most active participants in the healthcare review ecosystem, and highlights the Pacific, South Atlantic, and Middle Atlantic regions as the top geographies where online reviews most strongly influence provider selection.About the StudyThe RepuGen Healthcare Provider Review Perception Survey is a quantitative, cross-sectional study conducted via SurveyMonkey across 647 respondents in the United States. The survey covered seven questions across five demographic segments, including age, gender, income, region, and device usage. Data was collected within a 2- to 3-business-day window to ensure high engagement and recency.About RepuGenRepuGen is a HIPAA-compliant healthcare reputation management and patient feedback platform built on a simple premise: asking for reviews isn't enough. Better reviews come from better patient experiences, and RepuGen helps healthcare organizations understand, improve, and amplify both.The platform combines automated review generation, AI-powered feedback analysis (CommentWiz), patient surveys, NPS reporting, and provider-level sentiment tracking into one closed-loop system. When a patient has a poor experience, RepuGen alerts the practice in real time before it becomes a negative review, enabling service recovery that protects reputation and retains patients. Positive experiences are guided toward review sites that drive new patient acquisition.RepuGen also manages listings and structured review content across 50+ directories and AI-powered search platforms, helping providers stay visible and accurately represented on platforms like Google, Healthgrades, ChatGPT, and Gemini.Serving healthcare organizations across the United States, RepuGen is designed to improve both online reputation and the patient experiences behind it.

RepuGen - Healthcare Reputation Management Software

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