FSBO Lead App Lets Real Estate Investors Build Their Own Deal-Finding Network

FSBO Lead's investor dashboard connects real estate investors with local field agents who find and deliver For Sale By Owner property leads in real time.

Platform connects investors with local field agents who scout neighborhoods and submit verified FSBO property leads in real time.

Investors build their own local team of scouts who deliver exclusive, verified leads that no one else has access to. It puts the investor in control.” — Amanda Carrington, Co - Founder, FSBO Lead

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FSBO Lead , a real estate technology company based in Honolulu, has launched a platform that enables real estate investors to recruit, manage, and compensate their own network of local field agents who find For Sale By Owner and distressed properties across the United States.The platform addresses a persistent challenge in real estate investing: locating motivated FSBO sellers before competing buyers reach them first. According to the National Association of Realtors, approximately 7 to 10 percent of all U.S. home sales are FSBO transactions, representing sellers who have chosen not to work with a listing agent and are often more open to direct negotiations and creative deal structures.Rather than relying on outdated lead generation services or recycled broker lists, FSBO Lead takes a different approach. Investors define their target markets and use a unique recruiting link to onboard local field agents in any city or state. These agents drive neighborhoods, identify FSBO and distressed properties, photograph them, and submit verified lead data through the FSBO Lead mobile platform.Each submission includes property photos, the seller's phone number, GPS-verified location data, and property condition notes. Leads are delivered to the investor's personalized dashboard in real time, with built-in duplicate detection to prevent paying for the same property twice."Most lead generation services sell the same recycled data to multiple buyers. This model is different. Investors build their own local team of scouts who deliver exclusive, unlimited verified leads that no one else has access to. It puts the investor in control of their own deal flow," said co- founder Amanda Carrington of FSBO Lead.The platform offers three subscription tiers Starter, Pro, and Elite with both monthly and annual pricing options. All plans include the investor dashboard, real-time lead alerts, agent payment tracking, pipeline management tools, and a personal recruiting link for onboarding field agents.On a typical $300,000 FSBO property, sellers save approximately $18,000 in commission costs by not listing with an agent. That savings creates a negotiation window where both the investor and seller can benefit from a direct transaction, a dynamic that makes FSBO properties particularly attractive for acquisition below market value.FSBO Lead provides market intelligence nationwide, with city-specific data including median home prices, listing trends, and FSBO opportunity analysis available through the platform's investor resources section.About FSBO LeadFSBO Lead is a real estate technology platform connecting investors with local field agents who find and submit verified For Sale By Owner property leads . The platform delivers real-time FSBO leads with owner contact details, property photos, and market insights. Learn more at fsbolead.com.

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