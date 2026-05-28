VERTU Launches ALPHAFOLD, the World’s First Hermes Agent Phone for CEOs

Experience the luxury AI foldable phone that combines Hermes Agent, Phone-to-ERP capability, privacy-focused design, and concierge service for executive users.

HONGKONG, NOT APPLICABLE, HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERTU today announced the global launch of ALPHAFOLD , a luxury AI foldable smartphone designed for executives, entrepreneurs and high-value users who need a more intelligent way to manage work, communication and personal services from a mobile device.As smartphones evolve beyond app-based interaction, ALPHAFOLD introduces a new model for mobile productivity: a foldable phone with Hermes Agent built into the experience. Instead of functioning only as a chatbot or voice assistant, Hermes Agent is designed to help users understand context, organise information, coordinate supported tools and complete real-world tasks with user permission.“With ALPHAFOLD, we are introducing more than a luxury foldable smartphone,” said Mathis, Chief Design Officer at VERTU. “It is designed as a private AI gateway for people who need intelligence, craftsmanship, security and trusted service in one mobile device.”From App-Based Use to AI-Assisted ExecutionTraditional smartphones rely on users moving manually between apps, calendars, messages, emails, business dashboards and travel tools. AI can help summarise or suggest, but users often still need to handle the execution themselves.Hermes Agent is designed to reduce that gap. Users can make natural-language requests such as arranging travel, preparing meeting materials, summarising communications or coordinating follow-up tasks. Where supported and authorised, Hermes Agent can help break the request into steps, collect relevant information, prepare actions and ask for confirmation when needed.For business leaders, this approach is intended to reduce repetitive switching between tools and create a more efficient layer between intention and action.Phone-to-ERP for Business WorkflowsA key feature of ALPHAFOLD is its Phone-to-ERP capability, which VERTU describes as part of its broader Phone-as-a-Service direction. Through VERTU’s enterprise capability platform, VPS , supported business systems can be connected to AI-callable tools and accessed through Hermes Agent under authorised configurations.For enterprise users, this can support workflows such as sales tracking, approval summaries, inventory updates, finance exception alerts, store performance analysis and follow-up task creation. For example, an executive may ask how a specific store performed against monthly targets, year-over-year growth and regional benchmarks. Hermes Agent can help retrieve authorised data, summarise performance, highlight potential risks and prepare next-step actions.The goal is not to replace enterprise systems, but to make business information easier to access and act on from a mobile device. Instead of searching through multiple dashboards or reports, users can express a business question in natural language and receive a management-ready response based on configured permissions.Security, Permissions and Human ControlAs AI agents become more connected to business systems and personal data, governance becomes essential. ALPHAFOLD is designed around controllable AI execution, with sensitive actions requiring human confirmation and enterprise access governed by customer configuration, role-based permissions and authorised integrations.VERTU positions Hermes Agent as an execution partner rather than an unrestricted autonomous system. Private information can be handled with a privacy-focused architecture, while high-risk actions such as financial operations, permission changes or sensitive data workflows remain subject to confirmation and defined boundaries.This approach reflects a broader challenge in enterprise AI: intelligence alone is not enough. For executives and organisations, trust depends on whether AI systems can support action without compromising control, privacy or accountability.Why a Foldable Phone Matters for AI WorkALPHAFOLD’s foldable format is central to the product experience. While conventional smartphone screens are suitable for short messages and simple tasks, executive workflows often require more space for documents, dashboards, approvals, reports and communications.The larger unfolded display gives users more room to review information while interacting with Hermes Agent. Business metrics, documents or messages can be viewed alongside AI-generated summaries, suggested actions or workflow steps. In this context, the foldable phone becomes more than a larger screen: it becomes a mobile workspace for AI-assisted decision-making.Craftsmanship, Service and AvailabilityALPHAFOLD continues VERTU’s focus on luxury craftsmanship, premium materials and refined mobile design. Alongside its AI capabilities, the device is supported by VERTU Concierge, offering eligible users access to lifestyle assistance, travel support and high-touch service where human judgment and discretion remain important.By combining Hermes Agent, Phone-to-ERP capability, privacy-focused architecture, foldable workspace design and concierge service, ALPHAFOLD is positioned as a new type of executive smartphone for the AI era.ALPHAFOLD will be globally released and available for sale from May 28, 2026. Availability, enterprise configuration options and service packages may vary by market. Phone-to-ERP and VPS capabilities are available for configured enterprise customers and authorised VERTU phone users.About VERTUVERTU is a luxury mobile technology brand known for combining craftsmanship, advanced technology and exclusive services. With ALPHAFOLD, VERTU extends its legacy into the AI era through intelligent assistance, privacy-focused design, luxury craftsmanship and trusted human service.

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