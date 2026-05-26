RepuGen Marks 10 Years of Reshaping How Healthcare Providers Build Patient Trust Online

From review collection to AI-powered patient intelligence, the platform reflects on a decade of industry transformation and what comes next.

What patients trust online now is recency and specificity, not just star averages. That insight has shaped everything we have built.” — Ajay Prasad, Founder and CEO of RepuGen

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When RepuGen launched in 2016, most healthcare providers did not think of their online reputation as a clinical concern. A decade and more than half a million patient reviews later, that assumption no longer exists.RepuGen, the healthcare reputation management and patient feedback platform, marks its 10th anniversary this month having processed over 8 million patient surveys, maintained a 26% review conversion rate across its provider network, and expanded into AI-powered patient intelligence, at a moment when a provider's digital presence is increasingly inseparable from patient acquisition and trust.A Decade of Industry ShiftIn 2016, online reviews were an afterthought for most medical practices. Reputation lived in referral networks, not search results. RepuGen's founding thesis, that patient trust would increasingly be built and lost online, was at the time a bet. That bet has since become industry consensus.According to RepuGen's 2026 Patient Behavioral Study , ~89% of patients check online reviews when researching a new provider. Recency and volume matter as much as the rating itself: ~66% of patients evaluate both average rating and recency of reviews, and 56.8% chose a 4.5-star provider with 1,050 reviews over a 4.9-star provider with just 25."The thing we did not anticipate in 2016 was how quickly patients would start using reviews the way they once used word-of-mouth from a neighbor," said Ajay Prasad, Founder and CEO of RepuGen. "What patients trust online now is recency and specificity, not just star averages. That insight has shaped everything we have built."The Next Decade: Reputation Meets AI SearchThe way patients find healthcare providers is undergoing its most significant shift since Google replaced the phone book. Patients are no longer just searching, they are asking. And AI-powered search tools are answering. RepuGen's 2025 study on AI and healthcare search found that 39.7% of patients now use AI tools when researching providers, and among those who have made the switch, 57% of their provider research is now conducted through AI tools. Trust is accelerating alongside adoption: 52.8% of patients mostly or completely trust AI-generated results, and nearly half say they are likely to rely on AI search for healthcare decisions in the future.What determines which practices AI search surfaces is not a mystery. It is the same thing patients have always trusted: a consistent volume of recent, credible reviews, accurate listings, and an active, well-maintained digital presence. A practice that has been building these assets is already better positioned for AI visibility than one that has not.RepuGen has been building toward this moment for ten years. The platform already manages listings and review content across 50+ directories and AI-accessible platforms, and its closed-loop feedback system ensures a continuous flow of fresh, authentic reviews, the exact signals AI search prioritizes when recommending a provider. As RepuGen enters its second decade, the company is investing further in the intersection of reputation, patient feedback intelligence, and AI search visibility, with upcoming developments including a redesigned analytics dashboard, AI-powered conversational insight tools, and deeper operational trend reporting."We are entering an era where your reputation is not just what patients read about you," said Lauren Banks, Co-Founder and Product Director at RepuGen. "It is what AI search surfaces when a patient asks. Reputation, feedback intelligence, and AI visibility are becoming interconnected in ways that cannot be managed in silos. Our vision for the next decade is to make that complexity manageable."The Numbers Behind a Decade of Patient TrustSince 2016, RepuGen has:1. Sent over 8 million patient surveys2. Generated more than half a million patient reviews3. Produced over 352,000 five-star reviews4. Maintained a 26% review conversion rate across its networkAnniversary OfferAs part of its #RepuGen10 celebration, RepuGen is introducing a limited-time offer for practices new to the platform. Eligible first-time clients can receive their second month free on qualifying Core Plan subscriptions. The offer is valid through June 23, 2026.About RepuGenRepuGen is a HIPAA-compliant healthcare reputation management and patient feedback platform built on a simple premise: just asking for reviews is not enough. Better reviews come from better care, and RepuGen gives healthcare organizations the tools to understand, improve, and amplify both.The platform combines automated review generation, AI-powered feedback analysis (CommentWiz), patient surveys, NPS reporting, and provider-level sentiment tracking into a single closed-loop system. When a patient has a poor care encounter, RepuGen surfaces it to the practice in real time, enabling service recovery before it becomes a negative review. When the encounter is strong, RepuGen makes it easy for satisfied patients to share it where it matters most.RepuGen manages listings and review content across 50+ directories and AI-accessible platforms, ensuring providers are visible and accurately represented wherever patients search for care. Serving medical practices, multi-specialty groups, and healthcare organizations across the United States, RepuGen is designed to improve not just what patients say online, but the care behind it.

RepuGen - Healthcare Reputation Management Software

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