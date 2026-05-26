Hazardous Area Cable Glands Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.6% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hazardous Area Cable Glands Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hazardous area cable glands market has been experiencing steady development recently, driven by increasing industrial needs and safety requirements. As industries continue to expand and adopt advanced technologies, the demand for reliable cable sealing solutions in hazardous locations is becoming more critical. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors behind its growth, leading regions, and what lies ahead from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of the Hazardous Area Cable Glands Market

The hazardous area cable glands market has seen notable growth in recent years, with its value rising from $0.73 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $0.78 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This upward trend in the historical period can be linked to factors such as heightened industrial automation, strict safety regulations concerning hazardous environments, expansion within chemical and petrochemical sectors, growth in oil and gas operations, and increased investments in power generation and mining industries.

Download a free sample of the hazardous area cable glands market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=74349692&type=smp&name=Hazardous%20Area%20Cable%20Glands%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its robust expansion, reaching $1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. This expected growth is driven by the adoption of smart infrastructure and connected systems, increasing activity in renewable energy and wastewater management sectors, a stronger emphasis on material innovation to improve durability, rising demand for flameproof and enhanced safety cable glands, and the global growth of industrial electrical installations. Among the key trends anticipated during this period are greater demand for certified explosion-proof cable glands, wider use of armored and stainless steel cable glands, development in cable entry systems for hazardous environments, growth in cable termination solutions for equipment and control panels, and an ongoing focus on compliance with international safety standards.

Understanding the Role and Function of Hazardous Area Cable Glands

Hazardous area cable glands are specialized mechanical components designed to securely fasten and seal electrical cables entering equipment or enclosures located in potentially explosive atmospheres. Their primary function is to maintain safety by preventing the ingress of flammable gases, vapors, or dust, while also ensuring proper grounding and strain relief for electrical cables. These glands are constructed from durable materials and must meet rigorous safety certifications to guarantee reliable performance in hazardous conditions, helping to reduce the risk of ignition and ensure operational safety.

View the full hazardous area cable glands market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hazardous-area-cable-glands-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Key Growth Drivers Boosting the Hazardous Area Cable Glands Market

A significant factor propelling the hazardous area cable glands market is the expanding oil and gas exploration sector. This exploration process involves the search and evaluation of petroleum and natural gas reserves, both onshore and offshore, through techniques like geological surveys, seismic studies, and drilling. As global energy demand continues to rise, governments and energy companies are ramping up investments to discover and develop new hydrocarbon sources. Hazardous area cable glands play a vital role in this sector by enabling safe cable sealing, grounding, and explosion-proof connections in high-risk environments such as drilling rigs, refineries, and offshore platforms.

Supporting this trend, the International Energy Agency reported that upstream oil and gas investments increased by 7% in 2024, reaching USD 570 billion, following a 9% rise in 2023. This growing investment signals ongoing expansion in exploration activities, directly contributing to the rising demand for hazardous area cable glands in these critical applications.

Regions Leading and Accelerating Growth in the Hazardous Area Cable Glands Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the hazardous area cable glands market in 2025, supported by its mature industrial base and stringent safety regulations. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This rapid growth is fueled by ongoing industrialization, increasing infrastructure development, and expanding energy sectors across countries in this region. The market analysis encompasses key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hazardous Area Cable Glands Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Micro-Savings Platforms Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/micro-savings-platforms-market-report

Bank Dedicated Check Machines Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bank-dedicated-check-machines-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (Ai)-Driven Financial Scenario Planning Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-driven-financial-scenario-planning-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.