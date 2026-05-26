Swordfish Energy and SUSTAERO® Sign 35 MW Clean Power Agreement to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

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Swordfish Energy to Power Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

Using clean energy to produce clean SAF is such an obvious marriage of technologies,” — Dorn Beattie, CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British Columbia-based Swordfish Energy has announced a major clean-energy agreement with SUSTAERO®, uniting two Canadian-controlled private companies focused on delivering practical, scalable solutions for the global energy transition. Under the agreement, Swordfish Energy will supply 35 megawatts of clean hydrokinetic power to support on-site electricity needs at SUSTAERO’s first Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production facility.

While commercial details remain confidential, the agreement is valued at approximately CAD $70 million, excluding related infrastructure costs.

The partnership represents a strong alignment between renewable power generation and clean fuel production. It also underscores a key Canadian advantage: both Swordfish Energy and SUSTAERO are Canadian-controlled private companies operating independently of offshore supply chains. At a time when energy security, industrial resilience, and domestic manufacturing capacity are increasingly important, the agreement demonstrates how Canadian companies can deliver clean-energy infrastructure from within Canada.

“Using clean energy to produce clean SAF is such an obvious marriage of technologies,” said Dorn Beattie, Founder and CEO of Swordfish Energy. “Aviation needs massive quantities of energy, and the world needs that energy to come from cleaner, more resilient sources. This agreement demonstrates how Canadian innovation can connect renewable power directly to high-value industrial demand, while strengthening domestic clean-energy capacity.”

Swordfish Energy’s hydrokinetic platform is designed to generate renewable electricity from moving water without dams, fuel, or large-scale environmental disruption. For SUSTAERO, the technology provides a dependable clean-power supplement for SAF production, while enhancing site resilience and supporting continuous industrial operations.

“SAF must be manufactured using clean electricity,” said Keith Gillard, CEO of SUSTAERO. “This agreement with Swordfish Energy gives us a clear pathway to augment the electricity on our manufacturing site with a renewable power source that is Canadian, scalable, and resilient. This additional electricity not only accelerates the scale-up of our SOAR™ process on the site; it also increases the resiliency of 24/7 uninterruptible manufacturing.”

The 35 MW supply agreement positions Swordfish Energy as a strategic renewable-energy partner for industrial customers requiring dependable, long-duration clean electricity. Unlike intermittent renewable sources, Swordfish’s hydrokinetic systems are designed to operate from predictable water flow, making them well suited for critical infrastructure, remote communities, industrial operations, and fuel-production facilities where reliability is essential.

The agreement also highlights the growing importance of integrated clean-energy ecosystems, where renewable power providers, fuel producers, infrastructure operators, and industrial customers collaborate to address large-scale energy demands. As global aviation fuel demand continues to rise, SAF is expected to play a critical role in lowering lifecycle emissions while supporting the ongoing movement of people, goods, and commerce.

“This is more than a power agreement,” Beattie added. “It is a Canadian clean-energy story. It shows that renewable power and sustainable fuels do not have to evolve separately. They can advance together, here in Canada, with Canadian leadership, resilient clean-energy infrastructure, and supply-chain independence.”

About Swordfish Energy

Swordfish Energy is a British Columbia-based clean-energy company developing hydrokinetic power systems designed to generate renewable electricity from moving water for communities, industry, infrastructure, and security.

About SUSTAERO®

SUSTAERO is building Canada’s first billion-litre wood waste-to-Sustainable Aviation Fuel capacity, powered by Fortune 100 leadership and its proprietary SOAR™ process, which integrates the world’s only TRL-9 wood gasification technology. SUSTAERO’s SAF offers exceptional supply security through simple, sustainable, and uninterrupted supply chains. Contact PR@SUSTAERO.ca.

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