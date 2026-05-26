Automobilia Collectors Expo 2026 Returns to Monterey Car Week with Auction, Forum & Featured Collections

Attendees explore the Automobilia Collectors Expo during Monterey Car Week at Embassy Suites Monterey Bay. Rare Pebble Beach memorabilia and collector automobilia will be featured during the ACE Live Automobilia Auction. The ACE Forum will debut during Automobilia Collectors Expo 2026 featuring speakers Donald Osborne and Wayne Carini.

From rare memorabilia and collector conversations to the live auction and forum sessions, ACE is designed to celebrate the passion, history, and culture surrounding automobilia” — Co-Founder and Event Director of ACE

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automobilia Collectors Expo 2026 returns to Monterey Car Week with an expanded lineup of exhibitors, featured collections, the return of the Live Automobilia Auction , and the debut of the ACE Forum speaking series.Taking place Monday through Wednesday at the Embassy Suites Monterey Bay, ACE brings together collectors, enthusiasts, artists, exhibitors, and automotive personalities during the opening days of Monterey Car Week.The Live Automobilia Auction will take place on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, featuring a curated selection of vintage automotive signs, posters, literature, racing memorabilia, scale models, badges, collectibles, and rare automobilia from private collections and consignors.Auction preview hours will be available:Monday, August 10: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMTuesday, August 11: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMAmong the featured highlights, ACE will offer collectors the opportunity to acquire memorabilia and collectibles tied to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance as the iconic event marks its 75th Anniversary in 2026. The auction will feature a curated selection of Pebble Beach–related memorabilia from significant private collections and consignors.ACE will also present select offerings from the collection of Donald Osborne, with additional featured collections and auction announcements to be released in the coming weeks.New for 2026, the ACE Forum will debut on Monday, bringing together respected automotive personalities, historians, and industry experts for a series of curated sessions and conversations focused on collecting, automotive history, design, market trends, and storytelling.Confirmed speakers currently include:Donald OsborneWayne CariniAdditional speakers and special guests will be announced soon.“The Automobilia Collectors Expo continues to evolve into more than an expo — it’s becoming a gathering place for collectors, enthusiasts, historians, artists, and automotive personalities during Monterey Car Week,” said Will Elkadi, Co-Founder and Event Director of ACE. “From rare memorabilia and collector conversations to the live auction and forum sessions, ACE is designed to celebrate the passion, history, and culture surrounding automobilia.”ACE is also proud to participate in the Monterey Car Week Passport program, connecting attendees with a curated collection of premier automotive and lifestyle experiences throughout Monterey Car Week.“ACE was created to bring together the automobilia community in a more immersive and engaging way during Monterey Car Week,” said Ben Horton, Co-Founder of ACE. “The combination of exhibitors, featured collections, the live auction, and the new ACE Forum creates an experience that appeals to both serious collectors and automotive enthusiasts alike.”The expo floor will feature exhibitors from across the automotive memorabilia world, including vintage signs, artwork, books, scale models, apparel, racing collectibles, automobilia décor, and automobilia-inspired lifestyle products.Automobilia Collectors Expo 2026Dates: Monday – Wednesday, August 10–12, 2026Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Monterey Bay1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955Expo HoursMonday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMTuesday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMWednesday: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMLive Automobilia AuctionTuesday, August 11, 20264:00 PM – 8:00 PMAuction PreviewMonday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMTuesday: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMAdditional information, exhibitor registration, auction updates, and forum announcements are available at AutomobiliaCollectorsExpo.com

Inside the Automobilia Collectors Expo at Monterey Car Week

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