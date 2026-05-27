Seattle Choral Company Presents a Concert Featuring Pianist Chen Liang
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seattle Choral Company presents a concert featuring pianist Chen Liang on May 31, 2026 at
3:00 PM at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Seattle. The program features works by Purcell,
Scarlatti, Mozart, Chopin, Debussy, Zou, and Gershwin, offering audiences a musical journey
across diverse stylistic periods and cultural traditions. Admission is free, with donations
suggested.
Founded in 1982 by Artistic Director Freddie Coleman, the Seattle Choral Company has become
one of Seattle’s most respected choral organizations. The ensemble presents diverse musical
programming that enriches the cultural life of the city and has gained recognition through its
recordings and performances, as well as collaborations with major arts institutions such as
Pacific Northwest Ballet and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra. The Company is also recognized
for its ongoing advocacy of contemporary choral music.
The program spans a wide range of musical styles, historical periods, and compositional cultures,
combining classic favorites such as Mozart’s Turkish March from Sonata K.331, Gershwin’s
Rhapsody in Blue, and contemporary works that have emerged over the past decades, such as
Zou’s Impromptu composed in 1987. The program also features diverse national and artistic
identities, guiding the audience a journey through England (Purcell), Italy and Spain (Scarlatti),
Poland (Chopin), France (Debussy), China (Zou) and United States (Gershwin). The recital
begins at 3pm , with a pre-concert talk at 2:30pm.
Born into a musical family, Chen Liang received his early training in China before pursuing
advanced studies at the Lynn University Conservatory of Music (B.M.), and the Eastman School
of Music (M.M, D.M.A). He is a prizewinner of numerous international competitions, including
First Prize at the Lira International Piano Competition (Russia), the Manhattan International
Music Competition (USA), and the Charleston International Piano Competition (USA). His
performance career has taken him across China, Japan, the United States, Austria, Germany,
Italy, and Russia.
Currently, Chen serves as a collaborative pianist with the Seattle Choral Company, a recording
artist with KNS Classical (Spain), and contracted performing artist with the Chengdu City
Concert Hall in China. He is also a frequent performer at the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival
(RPPF).
The Seattle Choral Company is pleased to present pianist Chen Liang in recital. The Company
will conclude its season with Chariot Jubilee on June 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM at Seattle First Baptist
Church. For more information, please visit https://www.seattlechoralcompany.org/current-
season/.
Seattle Choral Company
3:00 PM at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Seattle. The program features works by Purcell,
Scarlatti, Mozart, Chopin, Debussy, Zou, and Gershwin, offering audiences a musical journey
across diverse stylistic periods and cultural traditions. Admission is free, with donations
suggested.
Founded in 1982 by Artistic Director Freddie Coleman, the Seattle Choral Company has become
one of Seattle’s most respected choral organizations. The ensemble presents diverse musical
programming that enriches the cultural life of the city and has gained recognition through its
recordings and performances, as well as collaborations with major arts institutions such as
Pacific Northwest Ballet and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra. The Company is also recognized
for its ongoing advocacy of contemporary choral music.
The program spans a wide range of musical styles, historical periods, and compositional cultures,
combining classic favorites such as Mozart’s Turkish March from Sonata K.331, Gershwin’s
Rhapsody in Blue, and contemporary works that have emerged over the past decades, such as
Zou’s Impromptu composed in 1987. The program also features diverse national and artistic
identities, guiding the audience a journey through England (Purcell), Italy and Spain (Scarlatti),
Poland (Chopin), France (Debussy), China (Zou) and United States (Gershwin). The recital
begins at 3pm , with a pre-concert talk at 2:30pm.
Born into a musical family, Chen Liang received his early training in China before pursuing
advanced studies at the Lynn University Conservatory of Music (B.M.), and the Eastman School
of Music (M.M, D.M.A). He is a prizewinner of numerous international competitions, including
First Prize at the Lira International Piano Competition (Russia), the Manhattan International
Music Competition (USA), and the Charleston International Piano Competition (USA). His
performance career has taken him across China, Japan, the United States, Austria, Germany,
Italy, and Russia.
Currently, Chen serves as a collaborative pianist with the Seattle Choral Company, a recording
artist with KNS Classical (Spain), and contracted performing artist with the Chengdu City
Concert Hall in China. He is also a frequent performer at the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival
(RPPF).
The Seattle Choral Company is pleased to present pianist Chen Liang in recital. The Company
will conclude its season with Chariot Jubilee on June 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM at Seattle First Baptist
Church. For more information, please visit https://www.seattlechoralcompany.org/current-
season/.
Seattle Choral Company
Seattle Choral Company
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