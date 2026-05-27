Chen Liang Piano Recital

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Seattle Choral Company presents a concert featuring pianist Chen Liang on May 31, 2026 at3:00 PM at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Seattle. The program features works by Purcell,Scarlatti, Mozart, Chopin, Debussy, Zou, and Gershwin, offering audiences a musical journeyacross diverse stylistic periods and cultural traditions. Admission is free, with donationssuggested.Founded in 1982 by Artistic Director Freddie Coleman, the Seattle Choral Company has becomeone of Seattle’s most respected choral organizations. The ensemble presents diverse musicalprogramming that enriches the cultural life of the city and has gained recognition through itsrecordings and performances, as well as collaborations with major arts institutions such asPacific Northwest Ballet and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra. The Company is also recognizedfor its ongoing advocacy of contemporary choral music.The program spans a wide range of musical styles, historical periods, and compositional cultures,combining classic favorites such as Mozart’s Turkish March from Sonata K.331, Gershwin’sRhapsody in Blue, and contemporary works that have emerged over the past decades, such asZou’s Impromptu composed in 1987. The program also features diverse national and artisticidentities, guiding the audience a journey through England (Purcell), Italy and Spain (Scarlatti),Poland (Chopin), France (Debussy), China (Zou) and United States (Gershwin). The recitalbegins at 3pm , with a pre-concert talk at 2:30pm.Born into a musical family, Chen Liang received his early training in China before pursuingadvanced studies at the Lynn University Conservatory of Music (B.M.), and the Eastman Schoolof Music (M.M, D.M.A). He is a prizewinner of numerous international competitions, includingFirst Prize at the Lira International Piano Competition (Russia), the Manhattan InternationalMusic Competition (USA), and the Charleston International Piano Competition (USA). Hisperformance career has taken him across China, Japan, the United States, Austria, Germany,Italy, and Russia.Currently, Chen serves as a collaborative pianist with the Seattle Choral Company, a recordingartist with KNS Classical (Spain), and contracted performing artist with the Chengdu CityConcert Hall in China. He is also a frequent performer at the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival(RPPF).The Seattle Choral Company is pleased to present pianist Chen Liang in recital. The Companywill conclude its season with Chariot Jubilee on June 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM at Seattle First BaptistChurch. For more information, please visit https://www.seattlechoralcompany.org/current- season/.

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