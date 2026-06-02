The MeatStick Introduces MeatStick V Core Set, the Wireless Meat Thermometer Built to Expand

MeatStick V Core Set keeps wireless cooking simple, with seamless expansion into the MeatStick V lineup. Built for everyday grilling and high-heat cooking, MeatStick V Core helps cooks track internal temperature with confidence. Charge Stack keeps Core Sticks organized, charged, and ready through a single USB connection as users expand their setup.

MeatStick V Core Set gives everyday cooks and existing MeatStick V users a simpler way to start, add more Sticks, and keep them charged from one scalable system

Cooks asked for an easier way to just grab a Stick and cook, and to charge a whole row of them. As cooks add more Sticks, each Charge Stack links together so the whole row charges from one USB-C cable” — Mendel Lin, CEO of Soma Labs LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MeatStick, the wireless meat thermometer brand behind more than 1.7 million monitored cooks, announced the launch of MeatStick V Core Set , a standalone wireless meat thermometer that brings V Series Stick technology to a $59.99 entry point.MeatStick V Core Set ships the same Stick used in the MeatStick V Forge Set , the brand's dedicated pit monitoring system. The difference: V Core Set pairs that Stick with a charge-only dock instead of a smart base, built for active cooks where the phone stays right next to the meat.• The Problem Core SolvesMany wireless thermometer systems are built around the base, the display, or the cloud-connected case. Those features matter for long cooks and remote monitoring, but not every cook needs the full system on day one.MeatStick V Core Set puts the focus back on the Stick. For everyday grilling, searing, and quick proteins, many cooks just need accurate internal temperature tracking from the food to the phone. Core delivers the same five-sensor MeatStick V Stick technology used across the lineup, paired with a simple charge-only dock instead of a smart base.No smart base. No WiFi cloud. No standalone display. Just the Stick, the app, and a clean place to charge it between cooks.Core also solves a practical expansion problem for existing MeatStick V owners. Instead of buying another full system to get more Sticks, users can add Core Sticks, keep them organized with stackable chargers, and drop those same Sticks into any MeatStick V smart base when the cook demands more range or WiFi.• Built for the Active CookMeatStick V Core Set is designed for cooks who stay close to the food: searing on cast iron, ribeyes on the grill, chicken on the stovetop, reverse-sear finishes, and weeknight grilling. Phone propped on the counter or patio table. Eyes on the temperature climbing live.For these cooks, the Stick delivers data an instant-read can't: continuous, hands-free, never opening the meat.For cooks that need extended range or enclosed environments (overnight brisket, closed kamado, oven roasts at distance, sous vide), pair the Core Stick with a MeatStick V Prime, V Duo, or V Forge smart base. The base extends Bluetooth range and adds WiFi cloud monitoring; the same Core Stick works with each one.For existing MeatStick V owners, Core is the simplest way to add another Stick. The range extension and WiFi cloud you already have now covers your new Stick too.• Built on Award-Winning V Series TechnologyMeatStick V Core Set uses the same Stick technology found across the MeatStick V lineup. Five internal sensors automatically identify the coolest point within the meat, helping cooks track doneness with greater confidence throughout the cook.The Stick delivers ±0.4°F / ±0.2°C internal temperature accuracy through four-point factory calibration to NIST standards.The Stick stays in the food from start to finish. Its alumina ceramic handle is built on FireForge™ technology, engineered to withstand direct exposure up to 1,200°F / 650°C. The food-grade stainless steel body holds up to repeated cooking and cleaning. 50+ hours of continuous Stick battery life carries everyday meals, back-to-back cooks, and longer sessions.For local monitoring, MeatStick V Core Set connects directly to The MeatStick App over Bluetoothat up to 164 ft line-of-sight.MeatStick V Core Set is built on the same platform recognized by the Red Dot Product Design Award, the NBBQA Award of Excellence: Best BBQ Tool, and the Kitchen Innovation Award: Golden + Professionals' Choice + Consumers' Choice.• Stackable Charger, Scalable SystemEach MeatStick V Core Set includes the MeatStick V Charge Stack, a compact, USB-C powered dock for one Stick. As users add more Core Sticks, the Charge Stacks link together and charge from a single USB-C cable, keeping multiple Sticks organized and ready.MeatStick V Core Set works on its own, and the same Core Stick works with any MeatStick V smart base when the cook needs WiFi cloud monitoring, a dual-probe LCD display, or wired ambient probe support for pit monitoring.Each Core Stick ships with platinum-cured silicone color rings in yellow, blue, and red, with no catalyst residue migrating to food-contact surfaces. Rings are assigned in-app during Stick registration, so cooks can match each Stick to what it is tracking at a glance.One app. Up to 8 Sticks. No duplicate range extender required.• Key Features- V Series Stick technology: Same five-internal sensor used across the MeatStick V lineup- True Temperature™ accuracy: Five internal sensors identify the coolest point in the meat- ±0.4°F / ±0.2°C precision: Four-point factory calibration to NIST standards- 50+ hour battery life: Built for everyday meals, back-to-back cooks, and longer sessions- 1,200°F / 650°C ceramic handle: FireForge™ technology engineered for direct high-heat exposure- Direct Bluetooth monitoring: Stick-to-phone connection up to 164 ft line of sight, no hub required- Stackable Charge Stack: Add more Sticks and connect multiple chargers on one USB-C cable- Color-ring organization: Yellow, blue, and red platinum-cured silicone rings identify each Stick in the app- V Series compatible: Works with MeatStick V Prime, V Duo, and V Forge smart bases- App compatibility: Works with The MeatStick App for iOS and Android• AvailabilityMeatStick V Core Set launched on May 19, 2026 and is available now through themeatstick.com , starting at $59.99.Media kit materials, including product photography, spec sheets, logos, and brand assets, are available through http://tms.fyi/corepresskit •About The MeatStickThe MeatStick, developed by Soma Labs LLC, is a wireless meat thermometer brand focused on helping home cooks, grill enthusiasts, BBQ users, and professional kitchens cook with greater confidence. MeatStick products are designed for precise temperature monitoring in high-heat cooking environments, from the kitchen to the backyard.Since its founding in 2017, The MeatStick has supported more than 1.7 million monitored cooks and continues to develop wireless sensing systems for everyday cooking, grilling, BBQ, and connected kitchen applications. Soma Labs is also trusted by industry partners for ODM and connected cooking technology development.

Meat Mastery Made Easy With The MeatStick

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.