Supsindex Patent Received Gold Medal at Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF)

Shahriar Johari, founder of Supsindex, speaking at a seminar on entrepreneurship and startup ecosystems.

After receiving international recognition in 2025, Supsindex is now moving closer to release as an emerging framework for strengthening founder capability.

Supsindex began as an attempt to explore how ecosystems could better support and develop the people building the companies” — Shahriar Johari

SPAIN, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the summer of 2025, the Supsindex patent was awarded the Gold Medal at the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF), marking an important moment of international recognition for Shahriar Johari, founder of Supsindex.Nearly a year later, as Supsindex has continued to develop beyond its early patented concept, we revisited the journey behind the framework, the recognition it received, and the progress it has made since the festival.While many patents are introduced each year without receiving international recognition, and many award-winning inventions never move beyond the concept stage, Supsindex appears to be moving in a more practical direction. The framework is now nearing release, with the goal of helping startup ecosystems better understand, assess, and strengthen founder capability.The Supsindex patent focuses on a challenge that many entrepreneurship ecosystems continue to face. While significant attention is placed on funding startups, accelerating companies, and building innovation hubs, far less attention has been given to systematically understanding and strengthening the capabilities of the founders themselves. Supsindex proposes a structured framework focused on how founder capability can be evaluated and supported within startup ecosystems.The recognition highlights growing interest in new approaches to strengthening entrepreneurship. Around the world, startup ecosystems have invested heavily in funding mechanisms, accelerator programs, mentorship networks, and innovation hubs designed to help startups grow. Yet many founders still face fragmented guidance, inconsistent support systems, and limited ways to systematically develop the capabilities required to build resilient companies.Supsindex was conceived as an attempt to explore this overlooked layer of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The framework proposes a structured approach for understanding and strengthening founder capability—focusing on how entrepreneurial skills, decision making patterns, and leadership capacities can be better measured and supported within startup environments.By introducing a more systematic approach to founder development, Supsindex aims to complement existing support structures such as accelerators, venture funding, and mentorship networks.“Startup ecosystems have built powerful systems to fund companies and accelerate growth, but far fewer systems exist to systematically strengthen the founders themselves,” said Shahriar Johari, founder of Supsindex. “The Supsindex concept emerged from the idea that if we want stronger startups and more resilient innovation ecosystems, we also need better ways to understand and develop founder capability.”Part of the Interview with Shahriar Johari, Founder of SupsindexWhat is Supsindex in simple terms?-Supsindex is a framework designed to explore how founder capabilities can be better understood and strengthened within startup ecosystems. The concept focuses on the human side of entrepreneurship—how skills, decision making patterns, and leadership abilities influence the success of startups.What inspired you to develop the Supsindex concept?-While studying startup ecosystems, I noticed that enormous attention is given to funding, accelerators, and infrastructure. Those elements are important, but the capabilities of founders themselves often receive far less systematic attention. Supsindex began as an attempt to explore how ecosystems could better support and develop the people building the companies.Conceptual illustration highlighting the relationship between due diligence and the four Supsindex founder capability services.Beyond the recognition at SVIIF, Supsindex reflects a broader conversation across global startup ecosystems: how to better understand and strengthen the capabilities of founders themselves.While venture funding, accelerators, and incubators have expanded significantly over the past decade, many ecosystem builders are beginning to recognize that the long term performance of startups is deeply connected to the development of the individuals leading them.Looking ahead, Supsindex plans to continue developing the framework through research, ecosystem dialogue, and collaboration with founders and innovation stakeholders interested in advancing more resilient startup communities.Supsindex is a concept and emerging framework focused on understanding and strengthening founder capability within startup ecosystems. Developed by Shahriar Johari, Supsindex explores how structured assessment and analysis of founder capabilities can complement traditional startup evaluation methods.The Supsindex patent gained international recognition after being awarded the Gold Medal at the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.