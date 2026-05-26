Tech 2.0 Conference’s Leadership Outlines Its Vision For Cross-Sector Collaboration In An Interview With Local Living

The leaders of the Tech 2.0 Conference discussed collaborative engagement and professional networking in a feature by Local Living after their 2026 Edition.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imran Ali , Co-chair, and Jatin Sidhu , Director of The 2.0 Conferences, were featured in an exclusive interview with Local Living, where they discussed the successful completion of the Las Vegas Edition, held from April 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA. During the interview, the leadership team addressed their evolving vision, participant curation strategy, cross-sector engagement, and how future editions are being shaped in response to developments in technology and innovation.The interview, which reached viewers nationwide through NBC and CW, showcased the organization’s expanding industry footprint. The Tech 2.0 Conference continues to promote meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and professional collaboration across its future editions.Bringing together technology leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals, the three-day technology conference focuses on discussing emerging technologies, digital transformation, innovation strategies, and advancements shaping the future of the tech industry.Reinforcing this vision, the Tech 2.0 Conference attracted a diverse global audience from Amazon, Ernst & Young, Reddit, Mastercard, COSTCO, Targetbase, and other organizations. During the three-day technology conference, attendees participated in keynote sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats focused on technological advancements, innovation-driven strategies, and industry collaboration.In addition to the scheduled sessions, the conference also emphasized networking and professional interaction. Through collaborative engagements and curated discussions, attendees were able to engage with peers and strengthen industry connections.Reflecting on the broader vision behind The 2.0 Conferences, Imran Ali, Co-chair of The 2.0 Conferences, shared, “At its core, The 2.0 Conferences is about building a global platform where leaders across industries can come together, exchange ideas, and create meaningful collaborations.” His reflections underscored the organization’s focus on encouraging dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and long-term professional engagement across its global editions.Further discussing what differentiates The 2.0 Conferences within the global conference landscape, Jatin Sidhu, Director of The 2.0 Conferences, noted, “The biggest difference is the quality of the room. We are very intentional about who attends. It is a strong mix of decision-makers, founders, executives, C-level executives, and innovators.”His remarks reflected the technology conference’s emphasis on creating a professional environment shaped by experienced leaders and diverse industry perspectives.Looking ahead, the future editions of the Tech 2.0 Conference are scheduled to take place in Singapore (Marina Bay Sands, December 2–4, 2026), Dubai (InterContinental DFC, December 8–10, 2026), and Las Vegas (Bellagio Hotel & Casino, April 27–29, 2027). The upcoming editions will continue to emphasize collaboration, professional networking, and participation from diverse stakeholders across the global technology landscape.About Tech 2.0 ConferenceThe Tech 2.0 Conference brings together technology leaders, innovators, and professionals from across industries to engage in focused discussions and explore opportunities for collaboration and advancement. Through curated participation and structured sessions, the technology conference enables knowledge exchange, supports innovation, and facilitates connections across a global innovation ecosystem. Attendees gain insights into emerging trends while engaging with decision-makers and experts redefining the future of technology. Upcoming editions are scheduled to take place in Singapore, Dubai, and Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.tech2conf.com

Reimagining Global Networking With The 2.0 Conferences

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