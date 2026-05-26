CXO 2.0 Conference’s Leadership Reflects On Global Collaboration In An Exclusive Interview With Local Living

Co-chair and Director of the CXO 2.0 Conference emphasized cross-sector partnerships in a feature by Local Living following their 2026 Edition.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imran Ali , Co-chair, and Jatin Sidhu , Director of The 2.0 Conferences, were featured in an exclusive interview with Local Living, where they discussed the successful completion of the Las Vegas Edition, held from April 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA. During the discussion, the leadership team outlined their evolving vision, attendee curation approach, cross-industry participation, and the structure of upcoming editions in response to emerging global developments in executive leadership and business strategy.The interview, which reached a national audience through NBC and CW, reflected the organization’s growing presence across diverse industries. The CXO 2.0 Conference continues to emphasize executive engagement, strategic dialogue, and professional collaboration across its upcoming editions.Positioned as a global business leadership platform, the CXO 2.0 Conference convenes executives, business leaders, decision-makers, and industry experts to exchange insights, discuss emerging business trends, and explore strategies shaping the future of leadership and organizational growth.Advancing this direction, the CXO 2.0 Conference attracted a diverse global audience from BARCLAYS, Dharma Productions, Medanta The Medicity, IBM, NVIDIA, and several other organizations. The three-day event featured keynote sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats examining evolving leadership practices, corporate challenges, and opportunities for strategic engagement.In addition to the scheduled sessions, networking continued to play a significant role throughout the business leadership conference. Curated interactions, informal discussions, and collaborative activities provided attendees with opportunities to build professional connections and exchange perspectives.Addressing the various avenues of participation available within The 2.0 Conferences, Jatin Sidhu, Director of The 2.0 Conferences, noted, “There are multiple ways of becoming a part of The 2.0 Conferences. You can attend as a delegate, apply to speak, sponsor the event, or explore partnership opportunities.” His remarks underscored the CXO 2.0 Conference’s effort to create an inclusive platform that accommodates diverse forms of professional involvement and industry participation.Further elaborating on the significance of these participation opportunities, Imran Ali, Co-chair of The 2.0 Conferences, shared, “Each of these parts offers something different. Whether it’s visibility, access to the right network, or positioning yourself within the global ecosystem.” His reflections highlighted the organization’s focus on enabling meaningful industry exposure, strategic connections, and sustained professional engagement.Looking ahead, the future editions of the CXO 2.0 Conference are scheduled to take place in Singapore (Marina Bay Sands, December 2–4, 2026), Dubai (InterContinental DFC, December 8–10, 2026), and Las Vegas (Bellagio Hotel & Casino, April 27–29, 2027). Future editions will remain focused on encouraging meaningful collaboration, industry dialogue, and participation from the global business community.About CXO 2.0 ConferenceThe CXO 2.0 Conference is a global event that convenes senior executives, industry leaders, and decision-makers from across sectors to engage in focused discussions and explore opportunities for collaboration and strategic growth. Through curated participation and structured sessions, the 3-day leadership conference facilitates knowledge exchange, supports informed decision-making, and enables meaningful connections across a global business ecosystem. Upcoming editions are scheduled to take place in Singapore, Dubai, and Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.cxo2conf.com

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