Hola Prime Launches Prime Circle - Prop Trading’s First Invite-Only Club for Traders With Five Verified Payouts

Prime Circle

Hola Prime launches an exclusive membership program for funded traders with higher capital access and a public Wall of Fame.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hola Prime , the rapidly growing prop trading firm known for its industry-first 1-Hour Payout model, today announced the launch of Prime Circle , the prop trading industry’s first invite-only members’ club built exclusively for traders who have received five verified payouts from a single prop firm.Prime Circle introduces a new benchmark in prop trading, one based not on passing a challenge or receiving a first withdrawal, but on sustained payout consistency between the trader and the firm. Membership is automatically unlocked once a trader receives five verified payouts from Hola Prime, with no application process, loyalty tiers, or subscription fees.The launch comes as prop trading firms face growing scrutiny around payout transparency and long-term trader trust. Earlier this year, the firm completed an independent payout performance review conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, which found that 98.35% of withdrawal requests were processed within one hour, with zero payout denials recorded across all evaluation programs during the review period.“Most firms in this industry talk about the trader as if the trader is the variable and the firm is the constant,” said Somesh Kapuria, Founder and CEO of Hola Prime. “We’ve never believed that. The trader is the one showing up every day with discipline, consistency and risk management. The real question is whether the firm can consistently deliver for that trader over time. Prime Circle is built around that relationship and the trust that gets established after five successful payouts.”Prime Circle members receive a range of exclusive benefits, including:● An increased capital ceiling from $500,000 to $2,000,000 in simulated capital● Access to the Hola Prime Black Card and exclusive Prime Circle privileges● A 20% discount on all Hola Prime challenges and direct accounts for six months● Two free account resets, within 6 months of entry● A free platform change at the funded stage● Permanent recognition on the Hola Prime Wall of FameAccording to Hola Prime, every trader featured inside Prime Circle has received five or more payouts processed on time and without denial. The launch also coincides with the introduction of a public Wall of Fame showcasing traders who have crossed the five-payout milestone with the firm.The company says the initiative is part of a broader effort to bring greater transparency and accountability to prop trading. Alongside its independently reviewed payout performance, Hola Prime currently operates a live public payout dashboard and conducts on-camera payout processing for additional visibility into its payout infrastructure.“The prop trading industry has historically struggled with trader trust around payouts and long-term reliability,” Kapuria added. “Prime Circle is our statement that long-term trader success should be recognized and rewarded. We want traders to keep winning with us for the fifth payout, the fiftieth payout and every one in between.”The launch of Prime Circle follows continued growth for Hola Prime across LATAM, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas. The firm recently surpassed 1,000 verified Trustpilot reviews while maintaining an Excellent rating, further reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing firms in the global prop trading sector.Prime Circle is now live and accessible to all eligible Hola Prime traders who have achieved five verified payouts.About Hola PrimeHola Prime is a global prop-trading firm whose payout performance was independently reviewed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP across a five-month engagement covering all in-scope transactions from October 2025 to March 2026. The firm operates a live public payout dashboard, conducts on-camera payout processing, and with the launch of Prime Circle is the first prop firm in the world to publish a named Wall of Fame of traders who have received five or more verified payouts from a single firm.For more information, visit www.holaprime.com

Hola Prime - Prime Circle Is Here For Funded Traders

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