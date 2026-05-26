Kyrö and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Bring Game of Thrones Fire and Blood to Life in Whisky Release

Kyrö to release whisky duo in collaboration with Game of Thrones Kyrö Distillery Company logo Kyrö Distillery Company in Isokyrö, Finland

Rare collaboration sees Finnish rye whisky distillery join forces with Game of Thrones for two limited-edition releases.

ISOKYRö, FINLAND, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyrö Distillery Company, the award-winning Finnish producer known for its 100% rye spirits, today announces an official partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a limited-edition Game of Thrones whisky collection inspired by the world of Westeros. With 2026 marking 15 years since Game of Thrones debuted on screens, the range pays tribute to the show that changed television forever, and the launch coincides with Season 3 of the HBO Original series House of the Dragon, which delves deeper into the story of House Targaryen.Marking a rare collaboration between a Nordic craft distillery and one of the world’s most iconic entertainment franchises, the release brings together two worlds that may seem far apart at first glance. Yet both are rooted in strong narratives, character, and a sense of place.Born in a sauna in rural Finland, Kyrö is a story of challenging convention and doing things differently. What began as an unlikely idea has grown into an internationally recognized whisky brand, built on taming one of the most demanding grains in distilling, rye. With humble origins and a drive to create new traditions, Kyrö shares with the world of Game of Thrones a focus on origin, resilience, and forging identity on its own terms. With this release, Kyrö sets out to explore new realms and find new allies among whisky drinkers and Game of Thrones fans alike.Inspired by House Targaryen, one of the most iconic dynasties in HBO’s Game of Thrones, and its motto “Fire and Blood”, Kyrö has translated the house’s defining themes of dragons, power and legacy into two distinct whisky expressions: one smoky and intense, the other lighter and more nuanced.Two Expressions, One StoryKyrö Whisky of Fire is crafted from 100% smoked malted rye, matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished in rum casks. Bottled at 46.6% ABV, it delivers a bold yet balanced profile. On the nose, light wafts of smoke meet toasted rye and spiced apple jam, while the palate develops into complex smoke, mineral notes, sweet grains, blackberry, and a whisper of menthol.In contrast, Kyrö Whisky of Blood presents a lighter, more delicate character while retaining depth and structure. Made from 100% malted rye and matured in ex-bourbon and French oak casks, it is bottled at 46.0% ABV. The nose opens with bright cereals, apple and apricot, layered with tonka bean, chestnut and beeswax. On the palate, fruity sweetness is balanced by underlying rye spice, leading into notes of chestnut, crème brûlée and toasted cereals.“From the beginning, we wanted to create something that felt authentic to HBO’s Game of Thrones,” said Kalle Valkonen, co-founder and master distiller at Kyrö Distillery Company. “Inspired by House Targaryen and its defining association with dragons, fire, bloodline and power, we created two distinct whisky expressions that interpret different facets of the same iconic world.”Both expressions are presented in collectible packaging inspired by cartography and symbolic motifs, combining Game of Thrones visual storytelling with Kyrö’s distinctive design language.The Whisky of Fire and Whisky of Blood releases will be available globally in limited quantities across selected markets, with a recommended retail price of €70–85, 700 ml.

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