'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42' UK Release with Liverpool Winner
The release date for "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42," which features writer winner Shaun Stevenson, from the UK, is May 26.
For over four decades, there have been 29 winners from the UK in the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future competitions, including:
1987 (Volume 3) Writer winner Eric M. Heideman
1989 (Volume 5) Writer winner and international bestselling hard science fiction author Stephen Baxter
1991 (Volume 7) Writer winner Terri Trimble
1993 (Volume 9) Writer winner and #1 New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Wein
1997 (Volume 13) Writer winner Malcolm Twigg
1997 (Volume 13) Illustrator winner Steve Turner
2002 (Volume 18) Writer winner Tom Brennan
2009 (Volume 25) Writer winner and Jim Baen Memorial Award winner, Mjke Wood
2010 (Volume 26) Writer winner Simon Cooper
2010 (Volume 26) Writer winner Adam Colston
2012 (Volume 28) Writer winner William Mitchell
2016 (Volume 32) Writer winner Robert M. Graves
2016 (Volume 32) Illustrator winner Brandon Knight
2017 (Volume 33) Writer winner Anton Rose
2019 (Volume 35) Writer winner Christopher Baker
2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner VytautasVasiliauskas
2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner Yingying Jiang
2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner Sam Kemp
2020 (Volume 36) Writer winner and multiple award-winning author J.L. George
2021 (Volume 37) Illustrator Grand Prize winner Dan Watson
2023 (Volume 39) Writer winner Samuel Parr
2023 (Volume 39) Writer winner Arthur H. Manners
2024 (Volume 40) Writer winners, as the team writing sisters Rose and Alice Robilliard
2024 (Volume 40) Writer winner James Davies
2024 (Volume 40) Illustrator winner Steven Bentley
2025 (Volume 41) Writer winner Andrew Jackson
2025 (Volume 41) Writer winner Joel C. Scoberg
2026 (Volume 42) Writer winner Shaun Stevenson
The Volume 42 eBook, paperback, and digital audiobook are available via Amazon.co.uk and can be ordered in stores throughout the UK as a paperback on May 26.
Selected from a field of thousands of entrants from 180 countries, Volume 42 features winners from eight countries: Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Slovakia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the USA. The UK winner is Shaun Stevenson from Liverpool, with his award-winning story, “The Triceratops Effect,” in which a frazzled time agent is tasked with faking the asteroid strike that smithereened the dinosaurs, yet risks paradox and punishment to save the last Triceratops.
The International Review of Books editor, Laurence O'Bryan, in his review of the new release, wrote that “Volume 42 is a triumphant showcase of speculative fiction at its most daring, imaginative, and emotionally resonant.” The review concluded, “For readers seeking discovery, inspiration, and the thrill of encountering tomorrow’s masters today, this collection is indispensable.”
International library review publication Library Journal, provided their verdict in their review of Volume 42, “Following the outstanding previous entries in the series, this 42nd collection provides a representative and thought-provoking sampling of terrific new voices in speculative fiction, from the dangers of messing with the past [The Triceratops Effect] to potential hopes and fears for the possible future.”
Multiple award-winning author and Writers of the Future Volume 9 winner Elizabeth Wein (#1 New York Times bestseller Code Name Verity) stated, “[Writers of the Future] introduced me to a community of writers that I did not know existed.... I can’t imagine my life as a writer without the attendant deep connection to fans, other writers, and the Internet. Writers of the Future provided my initial lifeline to all three. I’ve never looked back!”
About the Contests:
In the 42 years of the Writers of the Future Contest, there have been 583 winners and published finalists. The past winners of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories.
In the 37 years of the Illustrators of the Future Contest, there have been 430 past winners who have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.
The Writers of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful, and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of speculative fiction. Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have produced 42 anthology volumes and awarded upwards of $1 million in cash prizes and royalties.
For further information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.WritersoftheFuture.com.
John Goodwin
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