'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42' UK Release with Liverpool Winner

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42 release in the UK with Liverpool winner, Shaun Stevenson, and his award-winning story "The Triceratops Effect."

The release date for "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42," which features writer winner Shaun Stevenson, from the UK, is May 26.

For readers seeking discovery, inspiration, and the thrill of encountering tomorrow’s masters today, [L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42] is indispensable.” — Laurence O'Bryan, Editopr The International Review of Books

LIVERPOOL, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Kingdom continues to prove itself a significant resource for the future of science fiction and fantasy storytelling and illustration. “ L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42 has published another winner from the UK, Shaun Stevenson , writing under the pen name of S.J. Stevenson, from Liverpool,” stated Joni Labaqui, the Contests’ Director, “making a total of twenty-nine winners from the UK.” Volume 42 releases on May 26 in the UK.For over four decades, there have been 29 winners from the UK in the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future competitions, including:1987 (Volume 3) Writer winner Eric M. Heideman1989 (Volume 5) Writer winner and international bestselling hard science fiction author Stephen Baxter1991 (Volume 7) Writer winner Terri Trimble1993 (Volume 9) Writer winner and #1 New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Wein1997 (Volume 13) Writer winner Malcolm Twigg1997 (Volume 13) Illustrator winner Steve Turner2002 (Volume 18) Writer winner Tom Brennan2009 (Volume 25) Writer winner and Jim Baen Memorial Award winner, Mjke Wood2010 (Volume 26) Writer winner Simon Cooper2010 (Volume 26) Writer winner Adam Colston2012 (Volume 28) Writer winner William Mitchell2016 (Volume 32) Writer winner Robert M. Graves2016 (Volume 32) Illustrator winner Brandon Knight2017 (Volume 33) Writer winner Anton Rose2019 (Volume 35) Writer winner Christopher Baker2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner VytautasVasiliauskas2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner Yingying Jiang2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner Sam Kemp2020 (Volume 36) Writer winner and multiple award-winning author J.L. George2021 (Volume 37) Illustrator Grand Prize winner Dan Watson2023 (Volume 39) Writer winner Samuel Parr2023 (Volume 39) Writer winner Arthur H. Manners2024 (Volume 40) Writer winners, as the team writing sisters Rose and Alice Robilliard2024 (Volume 40) Writer winner James Davies2024 (Volume 40) Illustrator winner Steven Bentley2025 (Volume 41) Writer winner Andrew Jackson2025 (Volume 41) Writer winner Joel C. Scoberg2026 (Volume 42) Writer winner Shaun StevensonThe Volume 42 eBook, paperback, and digital audiobook are available via Amazon.co.uk and can be ordered in stores throughout the UK as a paperback on May 26.Selected from a field of thousands of entrants from 180 countries, Volume 42 features winners from eight countries: Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Slovakia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the USA. The UK winner is Shaun Stevenson from Liverpool, with his award-winning story, “The Triceratops Effect,” in which a frazzled time agent is tasked with faking the asteroid strike that smithereened the dinosaurs, yet risks paradox and punishment to save the last Triceratops.The International Review of Books editor, Laurence O'Bryan, in his review of the new release, wrote that “Volume 42 is a triumphant showcase of speculative fiction at its most daring, imaginative, and emotionally resonant.” The review concluded, “For readers seeking discovery, inspiration, and the thrill of encountering tomorrow’s masters today, this collection is indispensable.”International library review publication Library Journal, provided their verdict in their review of Volume 42, “Following the outstanding previous entries in the series, this 42nd collection provides a representative and thought-provoking sampling of terrific new voices in speculative fiction, from the dangers of messing with the past [The Triceratops Effect] to potential hopes and fears for the possible future.”Multiple award-winning author and Writers of the Future Volume 9 winner Elizabeth Wein (#1 New York Times bestseller Code Name Verity) stated, “[Writers of the Future] introduced me to a community of writers that I did not know existed.... I can’t imagine my life as a writer without the attendant deep connection to fans, other writers, and the Internet. Writers of the Future provided my initial lifeline to all three. I’ve never looked back!”About the Contests:In the 42 years of the Writers of the Future Contest, there have been 583 winners and published finalists. The past winners of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories.In the 37 years of the Illustrators of the Future Contest, there have been 430 past winners who have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.The Writers of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful, and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of speculative fiction. Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have produced 42 anthology volumes and awarded upwards of $1 million in cash prizes and royalties.For further information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.WritersoftheFuture.com

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