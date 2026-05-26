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The Business Research Company's Gait Therapy Systems Market Report 2026: Global Growth, Key Trends, and Future Outlook to 2030

Expected to grow to $1.3 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for gait therapy systems has been gaining significant traction as more individuals require specialized rehabilitation to improve mobility. Driven by demographic shifts and advances in healthcare infrastructure, this sector is poised for notable expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this important industry.

Gait Therapy Systems Market Size and Expected Growth

The gait therapy systems market has experienced robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $0.84 billion in 2025 to $0.92 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This expansion during the past years has been fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, a growing elderly population worldwide, improvements in rehabilitation infrastructure, a surge in sports and orthopedic injuries, and heightened awareness of the benefits of physical therapy.

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Looking ahead, the market is set for even stronger growth, forecasted to reach $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%. Key contributors to this future rise include increased investments in advanced rehabilitation technologies, a growing preference for home-based therapy options, a shift towards patient-centered care models, broader healthcare access in emerging economies, and greater integration of digital health platforms. Among the notable trends in this period are the increasing demand for sophisticated neurorehabilitation solutions, wider adoption of personalized rehabilitation programs, expanded use of wearable devices for continuous gait monitoring, growth of rehabilitation services delivered at home, and a stronger focus on early mobility recovery following surgery.

Understanding Gait Therapy Systems and Their Purpose

Gait therapy systems encompass a range of specialized rehabilitation technologies and equipment aimed at helping patients enhance their walking ability and movement coordination. These systems primarily support physical therapy and neurological rehabilitation efforts by assisting individuals in regaining mobility, balance, and coordination following injuries, surgeries, or neurological conditions. Their role is vital in enabling patients to recover functional movement and improve quality of life.

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Key Factors Driving the Gait Therapy Systems Market

One of the main forces propelling the gait therapy systems market is the increasing prevalence of mobility-related disorders. These conditions, which affect a person’s ability to walk, maintain balance, coordinate movements, or use joints effectively, are largely influenced by an aging global population. Age-related declines in muscle strength, joint flexibility, and bone density contribute significantly to reduced physical function. Gait therapy systems address these challenges by providing structured rehabilitation that helps patients re-learn walking, enhance balance, and restore movement after neurological impairments, injuries, or surgical procedures.

Supporting this trend, data from January 2024 by the UK’s Office for Health Improvement & Disparities showed that in 2023, 18.4% of people aged 16 and over reported having a long-term musculoskeletal (MSK) condition, up from 17.6% in 2022. This rise in mobility-related health issues is a key driver behind the expanding demand for gait therapy systems.

Regional Dynamics in the Gait Therapy Systems Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the gait therapy systems market, reflecting its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high demand for rehabilitation technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and expanding access to rehabilitation services. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth opportunities and challenges within this sector.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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